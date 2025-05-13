NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Christian Lundgaard describes wanting to 'write my own chapter' at Indy 500
Christian Lundgaard describes wanting to 'write my own chapter' at Indy 500

Updated May. 15, 2025

Christian Lundgaard
This first-person essay is part of a special series leading up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 on FOX in which INDYCAR drivers penned letters about what the historic race means to them. Read them all here.

To the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

I was always told this place is unlike anything else. That it's more than just a track — it’s a feeling. A presence. A legacy. And every year that I come here, I feel it. 

There’s a weight to this place. You can feel it when the engines fire, when you walk through Gasoline Alley, and in the eyes of the fans who return year after year, rain or shine, to be part of something that’s bigger than all of us.

I’m not just here to witness it. I’m here to be in it. To compete. To fight for it.

Coming into this season, I knew we had potential. We’ve started the year strong. That momentum is real, and we’ve brought it here with Team Chevy. I’m surrounded by people who believe in what we’re building. Arrow McLaren has given me a shot, not just to be on the grid, but to truly chase the front.

Make no mistake — I know what this race demands. It doesn’t just hand out respect. You earn it. Lap by lap. Pit stop by pit stop. And that’s exactly what my crew and I plan to do — tackle it stage-by-stage.

quote

I was always told this place is unlike anything else. That it's more than just a track — it’s a feeling.



To the fans — thank you! For your energy. For your tradition. For making this race what it is. I feel your presence already, and I see the blurs of papaya in the stands. It means everything.

To the Speedway — I’m here. Ready to write my own chapter.

Let’s go do something unforgettable.

– Christian 

