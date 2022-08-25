Major League Baseball Yankees place All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on IL 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Yankees are winning again, but they've lost another pitcher. Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a groin injury.

The All-Star lefty is the most recent Yankees pitcher to go down, although relief is on the way in the bullpen. Clarke Schmidt returned to the mound Tuesday and pitched three scoreless innings in a win over the Mets. Closer Clay Holmes is expected to be activated during the Yankees' upcoming road trip.

Cortes, of course is in the midst of a career year and will be needed in the stretch run. He has a team-best 2.68 ERA over 131 innings (23 starts) with 133 strikeouts. His designation is retroactive to Aug. 22, one day after he surrendered one run over six innings in a win versus the Blue Jays.

The Yankees have won three straight after losing six out of their seven last week and 14 of 17 overall. At 76-48, they still hold a 7.5-game lead in the AL East.

New York begins a four-game series against Oakland on Thursday. Jameson Taillon, Gerrit Cole and Domingo Germán will start the first three games, while Sunday's starter has yet to be determined.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.