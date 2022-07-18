Major League Baseball
Yankees' Aaron Judge discusses future with Tom Rinaldi Yankees' Aaron Judge discusses future with Tom Rinaldi
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Aaron Judge discusses future with Tom Rinaldi

1 hour ago

Aaron Judge’s future with the New York Yankees will be up in the air at the conclusion of the 2022 season when he enters free agency. 

The All-Star outfielder sat down to talk with FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi about the Yankees' red-hot first half and what lies ahead.

Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension in spring training, and the parties avoided arbitration in June with a $19 million deal for 2022. 

By taking a one-year deal, Judge risked hurting his earning power if he struggled during the season. However, apparently, he hasn't let his contract status affect his performance on the field. At the All-Star break, the Yankees outfielder leads the league in homers with 33 and is fourth in RBIs with 70. 

"I try not to see it as betting on myself," Judge told Rinaldi. "I try to see it as we tried to work something out, we didn’t, and go out there and do what I can. Nothing was going to change that for me."

Aaron Judge talks about his future with the Yankees

Aaron Judge talks about his future with the Yankees
Check out the preview for Tom Rinaldi's interview with Aaron Judge as he speaks about his uncertain future with the New York Yankees.

As for the chances of working out a long-term extension before the season ends, Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner has said he will not negotiate while the Yankees are chasing their first World Series title since 2009.

"No matter what happens during the season, we're not going to give any updates," Steinbrenner said, according to The Athletic and ESPN. "We're just not going to do it. I mean, I completely agree with Aaron that in no way, shape, or form can this be a distraction. The sole focus in winning a championship. ... 

"There is no doubt we are hopeful [we can work out an extension], but there is a lot of discussion to be had. But we are not going to do anything until the season is over."

Rinaldi's full conversation with Judge will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET during FOX's coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Pete Alonso vs. the field. Who wins?
Major League Baseball

MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Pete Alonso vs. the field. Who wins?

1 hour ago
MLB Draft 2022: Kumar Rocker goes No. 3 to Texas in stunner
Major League Baseball

MLB Draft 2022: Kumar Rocker goes No. 3 to Texas in stunner

11 hours ago
MLB Draft 2022: Yankees draft Spencer Jones, slugger in mold of Aaron Judge
Major League Baseball

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees draft Spencer Jones, slugger in mold of Aaron Judge

12 hours ago
MLB Draft 2022: What to know about every first-round pick
Major League Baseball

MLB Draft 2022: What to know about every first-round pick

12 hours ago
MLB prospect Cam Collier trying to follow Bryce Harper's path to the pros
Major League Baseball

MLB prospect Cam Collier trying to follow Bryce Harper's path to the pros

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes