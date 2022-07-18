Major League Baseball Yankees' Aaron Judge discusses future with Tom Rinaldi 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Judge’s future with the New York Yankees will be up in the air at the conclusion of the 2022 season when he enters free agency.

The All-Star outfielder sat down to talk with FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi about the Yankees' red-hot first half and what lies ahead.

Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension in spring training, and the parties avoided arbitration in June with a $19 million deal for 2022.

By taking a one-year deal, Judge risked hurting his earning power if he struggled during the season. However, apparently, he hasn't let his contract status affect his performance on the field. At the All-Star break, the Yankees outfielder leads the league in homers with 33 and is fourth in RBIs with 70.

"I try not to see it as betting on myself," Judge told Rinaldi. "I try to see it as we tried to work something out, we didn’t, and go out there and do what I can. Nothing was going to change that for me."

Aaron Judge talks about his future with the Yankees Check out the preview for Tom Rinaldi's interview with Aaron Judge as he speaks about his uncertain future with the New York Yankees.

As for the chances of working out a long-term extension before the season ends, Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner has said he will not negotiate while the Yankees are chasing their first World Series title since 2009.

"No matter what happens during the season, we're not going to give any updates," Steinbrenner said, according to The Athletic and ESPN. "We're just not going to do it. I mean, I completely agree with Aaron that in no way, shape, or form can this be a distraction. The sole focus in winning a championship. ...

"There is no doubt we are hopeful [we can work out an extension], but there is a lot of discussion to be had. But we are not going to do anything until the season is over."

Rinaldi's full conversation with Judge will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET during FOX's coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.