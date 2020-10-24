Major League Baseball
World Series Watch Party: Game 4

18 mins ago

Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 4 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays!

The Watch Party will feature special guests, exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course. And those who watch Game 4 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com will be able to watch the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:

Check back after first pitch of Game 4 for the top moments from the Watch Party!

Enter the World Series Super 6 contest for each and every game between the Dodgers and Rays on the FOX Super 6 app for a chance to win $25,000 for free. Download now at foxsuper6.com!

