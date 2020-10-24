World Series Watch Party: Game 4
Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 4 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays!
The Watch Party will feature special guests, exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course. And those who watch Game 4 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com will be able to watch the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:
Check back after first pitch of Game 4 for the top moments from the Watch Party!
