Win $1,000 for free on Cubs vs. Dodgers, Yankees vs. Red Sox on FOX

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are perhaps the four teams that define Major League Baseball.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers (7:15 p.m. ET, FOX)

1.) Oh, what a relief

In the modern game, stellar bullpens often separate the good teams from the great. That’s certainly the case with the Cubs in 2021, as Chicago’s bullpen ERA entering Friday was an MLB-best 2.60, solidly ahead of second-place San Diego’s 2.80. Those are the only bullpens in baseball with sub-3.00 ERAs.

The Cubs' bullpen has also been used often, with the 290 2/3 innings pitched sixth-most for any set of relievers in the sport, so it's not like Chicago is posting such eye-catching numbers in a small sample.

2.) Start to finish

The Dodgers' formula is exactly the opposite. Dodgers starters have the second-best ERA, at 3.09, behind the Jacob deGrom-led Mets starting rotation (2.64 entering the weekend), and the 422 2/3 innings that Dodgers starters have thrown was second in MLB entering play Friday, behind the Athletics' 436 1/3.

3.) Late-inning bashing

The Dodgers have the second-best win percentage in the NL, and part of the reason they have been so good is that they have taken some big swings late in games. They have a .755 OPS from the seventh inning onward, trailing only that of the Astros and Reds. The 33 home runs the Dodgers have hit in that span are tied for third in MLB and lead the National League.

4.) Different away from Wrigley

The Cubs have been dominant at home (26-13) but entered the weekend just 16-20 away from the Friendly Confines. Their .669 OPS on the road is 23rd in the sport, while their .743 OPS at Wrigley is 12th. It’s a drastic split to say the least.

5.) Star-gazing

Javier Baez has come up huge late for the Cubs, boasting an .847 OPS with six homers and 19 RBIs from the seventh inning on.

The same holds true for the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, who has a .748 OPS with three homers and 12 RBIs for the Dodgers in late-inning situations.

6.) A big stretch for both

With one month remaining before the trade deadline, this is the time that teams start to look to tweak their rosters. The Cubs were expected to be sellers if they fell out of contention, but that certainly seems unlikely at this point. The Dodgers are, well, the Dodgers.

This is a critical moment for these two teams, and this series could help both decide what moves to make going forward.

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (7:15 p.m. ET, FOX)

1.) The surge

Two weekends ago, the Yankees were being swept out of Philadelphia in a short, two-game set, and they appeared to be on the brink. Since then, they’ve gone 7-2 and trimmed the Rays' lead in the AL East in half. When the story of this division is written at the end of the year, New York will be right in the mix.

2.) Holding steady

The Red Sox have been the definition of a steady ship this year. They have been over .500 in every month. The largest deficit they’ve faced in the division has been three games. They haven’t lost more than three in a row all season.

That's a textbook blueprint to stay in a race as tight as the AL East.

3.) Beasts in the box

Maybe this isn’t quite what Aaron Boone had in mind when he was caught on that infamous hot mic a few years ago, but the Yankees have become one of the best teams late in games, with a .712 OPS from the seventh inning on – fourth in the American League, to be precise.

4.) Devers delivers

Rafael Devers has stepped up for Boston in some huge spots this year, hitting .272 with eight homers and 16 RBIs in 81 at-bats from the seventh inning onward. His 1.036 OPS is sixth in baseball.

5.) No bull

The Yankees have the best ERA in the American League in late-inning situations, with a 3.00 ERA that is a notch above their impressive overall ERA of 3.19.

6.) First at Fenway

This is New York's first trip to Fenway with fans since 2019. The last time these two teams met anywhere, though, the Yankees were swept in an early June series in the Bronx, outscored 18-10 in three games.

For the Red Sox, Saturday should be another chance to build on their AL East title hopes.

