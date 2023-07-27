Major League Baseball
White Sox sending Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López to Angels in four-player trade
Major League Baseball

White Sox sending Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López to Angels in four-player trade

Updated Jul. 27, 2023 12:36 a.m. ET

Hours after reports indicated that the Los Angeles Angels would keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and look to add players before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the Angels have done just that, acquiring starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox late Wednesday night, the teams announced.

Giolito, a Southern California native, has a 3.79 ERA in 121 innings pitched in 2023 across 21 starts. He will be a free agent after this season and was considered one of the most likely candidates to be moved at the deadline with the White Sox at 41-62 and well out of playoff contention. López, a right-handed pitcher like Giolito, has a 4.29 ERA in 42 innings this season and will also be a free agent this winter.

Ironically, both Giolito and López were traded together from the Washington Nationals to the White Sox for outfielder Adam Eaton in 2016.

In return, the Angels are sending catcher Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush — formerly the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in their organization per MLB Pipeline. Quero is a switch hitter with a .246/.386/.332 slash line in Double-A this season while Bush has a 7.20 ERA in the minor league this year, but has been praised by scouts for his ability to command his pitches.

Giolito will join Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Chase Silseth and Reid Detmers in the Angels' starting rotation. Los Angeles is four games back of the third American League wild-card spot and is aiming to make a playoff push in Ohtani's final season before he hits free agency this winter.

