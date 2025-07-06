Major League Baseball What Are the 10 Longest Home Runs in the Statcast Era? Updated Jul. 6, 2025 8:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place at Truist Park in Atlanta next Monday. If it's anything like the others, we'll see a lot of long shots traveling well into the bleachers — and possibly out of the ballpark.

While hitting deep home runs in a Home Run Derby is certainly impressive, it isn't the same as hitting a long ball in a live game. There have been 12 occasions where a player has hit a home run at least 495 feet (since the start of the Statcast era in 2015).

FOX Sports Research compiled the list of those moments, ranking the 10 longest home runs of the Statcast era.

Let's get to it!

10 longest home runs in Statcast era

Aaron Judge was all smiles after his 495-foot homer in 2017. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In the midst of a season where he hit 52 home runs as a rookie in 2017, Judge let everyone know he had arrived in a big way. For his 20th home run of the season, he crushed an 85-mph off-speed pitch in the middle of the zone deep into the left-center field bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

T-8. Joey Gallo: 495 feet vs. Cleveland (2018)

Joey Gallo had a powerful swing during his time with the Rangers. (Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Gallo encapsulated the boom or bust approach many hitters have at the plate nowadays. That helped him hit a game-tying home run for the Texas Rangers in 2018, crushing a pitch off closer Cody Allen.

Ronald Acuna has hit a lot of big homers in his career. None of them went further than the one he hit against the Red Sox in 2020. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Acuna crushed a ball 495 feet off Red Sox righty Chris Mazza in 2020, with the ball traveling so far that it landed in the concourse behind the bleachers in left-center field at Truist Park. With no fans in the stands during the pandemic-shortened season, there luckily wasn't a fan hit in the back of the head while they were getting a treat or two.

T-8. Miguel Sano: 495 feet vs. Red Sox (2021)

Miguel Sano knew he hit a long home run off the bat against the Red Sox in 2021. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Red Sox fell victim to one of the longest home runs in the Statcast era again in 2021. The then-Minnesota Twins slugger hit a home run off Nick Pivetta that went over the Green Monster in left-center field and onto Lansdowne Street at Fenway Park.

Ryan McMahon hit one of the longest home runs ever at Coors Field in 2021. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

McMahon got a pretty good pitch hit in the seventh inning of a Colorado Rockies' blowout win over the Cardinals in 2022. He turned an 82-mph changeup in the inner half of the strike zone into a 495-foot home run that landed well into the right center field bleachers at Coors Field.

T-5. Aaron Judge: 496 feet vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2017)

Aaron Judge admired his 496-foot homer off Marcus Stroman in 2017. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

If there were any hitter you'd expect to appear on this list twice, it was likely Judge. The New York Yankees' star slugger hit two massive home runs during his memorable rookie season in 2017, smoking a pitch off future teammate Marcus Stroman that landed in the concourse behind the left field bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

T-5. Miguel Sano: 496 feet vs. Chicago White Sox (2019)

Miguel Sano is one of two players to appear on this list multiple times. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

While you might have expected to see Judge on this list twice, you might not have thought that Sano would too. He was one of the game's best power hitters in the 2010s and into the early 2020s, with one of his 34 home runs traveling 496 feet as he hit a ball into the upper deck at Target Field.

Jesús Sánchez crushed a home run along the right field line at Coors Field in 2022. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

Coors Field has often been described as the most hitter-friendly ballpark in baseball, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see several home runs hit there on this list. Sánchez's 496-footer, which landed in the third deck of Coors Field in 2022, is only the fourth-longest at the stadium in the Statcast era.

4. Christian Yelich: 499 feet vs. Rockies (2022)

Christian Yelich is among the many sluggers to have hit a long home run at Coors Field. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The third-longest home run at Coors Field in the Statcast era belongs to Yelich, who hit into the same deck at Coors Field as Sánchez just few months later.

T-2. Giancarlo Stanton: 504 feet vs. Rockies (2016)

Giancarlo Stanton hit the longest home run of his career in 2016. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Stanton is one of the two hitters with the record for the longest home run at Coors Field in the Statcast era. When he was with the Miami Marlins in 2016, Stanton hit a 504-foot shot to the left-center field bleachers that came off the bat like a line drive. Stanton's home run also marked the first 500-foot home run in the Statcast era.

C.J. Cron has the record for the longest home run recorded by a Rockies player in the Statcast era. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The other hitter with the record for the longest home run at Coors Field in the Statcast era is Cron. The former Rockies first baseman was able to crush a ball that traveled 504 feet through the rain and along the left field foul line before landing fair and nearly hitting a car that was mounted pretty high up.

1. Nomar Mazara: 505 feet vs. White Sox (2019)

Elvis Andrus was in awe of Nomar Mazara following his 505-foot blast in 2019. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

While there are a lot of home runs at Coors Field on this list, the longest home run in the Statcast era didn't take place in Denver. Mazara hit a 94 mph fastball off Reynaldo Lopez that landed deep into the second deck of the Texas Rangers' former home ballpark, Globe Life Park. While the Rangers no longer play there, the home run remains the longest in the Statcast era.

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share