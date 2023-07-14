Major League Baseball
Not trading Shohei Ohtani would be a massive mistake for the Angels
Major League Baseball

Not trading Shohei Ohtani would be a massive mistake for the Angels

Published Jul. 14, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET
Ben Verlander
Ben Verlander
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Shohei Ohtani's days with the Los Angeles Angels appear to be numbered, yet the Angels continue to indicate that they won't trade him ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

That would be a massive mistake, and one made using a misguided approach. 

My MLB on FOX colleague Ken Rosenthal recently reported that it's unlikely the Angels will trade Ohtani even though he's set to become a free agent at year's end — and that with the Angels' playoff hopes dwindling by the day, it'd be a tough sell to get him to stay. In his report, Rosenthal said that Angels owner Arte Moreno doesn't want to be the owner who traded "the best player of all time."

'If you're going to do it, you can't get it wrong' - Derek Jeter and the 'MLB on FOX' crew discuss the repercussions for trading Shohei Ohtani

'If you're going to do it, you can't get it wrong' - Derek Jeter and the 'MLB on FOX' crew discuss the repercussions for trading Shohei Ohtani

Do you know what would be even worse? Losing the best player of all time for nothing. As much as it might hurt trading Ohtani, it would hurt even more to know you had a once-in-a-lifetime talent — maybe even more than that — and there's a realistic possibility that he walks away in free agency this offseason, and as it stands, the Angels will gain nothing besides financial flexibility for Moreno and a compensation pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angels will resume play on Friday sitting five games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League with a 45-46 record and three teams standing in their way. 

They also will be without Mike Trout for at least the first couple of weeks following the All-Star break as he heals from a hamate fracture he suffered on July 3. On top of that, they are 4-16 in their last 16 games, with their struggles predating Trout's injury. They've got the fifth-toughest schedule (based on opposing winning percentage) remaining in MLB when they return to play, which doesn't bode well for them as they're 21-32 on teams with a record above .500.

Not good. 

Will not trading Shohei Ohtani HURT the Angels for the next decade?

Will not trading Shohei Ohtani HURT the Angels for the next decade?

Yet, the Angels seem like they'll cling onto Ohtani even though a miracle might not even guarantee them a playoff spot at this point. They want to continue marketing him for everything they can, whether through Ohtani-themed giveaways or just extra fans in the seats, and ride that out until the very end of the regular season. Then, they either will not offer him the money he's worth or if they do, he will probably go somewhere else in free agency because as he said himself at the All-Star game, it sucks to lose.

But I don't think Arte Moreno will even submit a competitive bid to keep Ohtani. Instead, Moreno seems content to milk the superstar's marketability for all it is worth until the end of the regular season, and then let him go. It would be a really frustrating conclusion to Ohtani's time in Anaheim, and Angels fans have every right to be upset with how this has played out.

(edited)
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB Schedule reveal: Opening Day highlighted by Cubs-Rangers

2024 MLB Schedule reveal: Opening Day highlighted by Cubs-Rangers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes