Year of the Rookie? Early Strugglers? Ten Things We've Learned So Far MLB Season

To no one’s surprise, the Dodgers are out to a commanding lead in the NL West, and the Yankees look well on their way to being one of the top American League contenders.

However, no one would have expected the Mariners, Red Sox, Tigers and Cubs to all be in at least a share of last place in their respective divisions two weeks into the season.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for everything to change. For now, though, here are 10 storylines to follow and things we’ve learned so far.

1. Year of the Rookie … and Rookie Extension

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The largest guaranteed deal in Pirates history now belongs to a player with six big-league games under his belt.

Konnor Griffin is the latest top prospect to secure an early extension from his club, signing a nine-year, $140 million deal with the Pirates that buys out three of the 19-year-old wunderkind’s free-agent years.

The trend of locking up homegrown phenoms is becoming more popular in the sport, particularly among lower-payroll teams who are willing to inherit some risk for the chance of securing free-agent years at a bargain price down the road if the players reach their superstar potential.

Griffin’s extension came days after the Mariners signed top prospect Colt Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million extension — a record for a player yet to make his MLB debut, beating Jackson Chourio’s deal in Milwaukee by $13 million — and the Brewers signed Triple-A shortstop Cooper Pratt to an eight-year, $51 million extension that included two club options.

As Griffin gets his feet wet in the big leagues, other rookies are already thriving.

After the first weekend of the season, Cleveland’s Chase DeLauter and Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart were already the Players of the Week in their respective leagues. DeLauter, Stewart and Colorado’s TJ Rumfield all sport an OPS over 1.000, and DeLauter is tied for the MLB lead with five home runs. White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami is right behind him with four, showcasing the wealth of young talent that continues to pour into MLB, a group that also includes top Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle and top Cardinals prospect JJ Wetherholt.

It wouldn't be surprising to see one of the aforementioned rookies be the next to sign a long-term deal. Across all of MLB, rookies entered Thursday hitting 16% better than league average.

2. Tall Task Already for the Blue Jays to Repeat As AL Champs

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A year after almost everything went right in Toronto as the Blue Jays made it to the World Series for the first time since 1993, the opposite is happening to start 2026.

Alejandro Kirk had surgery this week to repair a fractured thumb, Cody Ponce is expected to undergo surgery to repair a sprained ACL just one start into a three-year, $30 million deal, Addison Barger just went on the injured list with a left ankle sprain, Max Scherzer exited his latest start early with forearm tendinitis and starters Shane Bieber, José Berríos and Trey Yesavage are already on the injured list.

Beyond the injury concerns, the pitching staff ranks 23rd in ERA, and the offense, which ranked first in both batting average and on-base percentage last year, is currently 24th in OPS.

On a more positive note, Yesavage is expected back soon. Perhaps Toronto’s breakout postseason star can conjure some 2025 magic back into a Blue Jays group that is 5-7 and already 3.5 games back of the Yankees. Speaking of…

3. The Yankees’ Shorthanded Rotation Should be Fine

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Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt started the season on the injured list, but it doesn’t seem to matter for a Yankees rotation that has looked like the best in baseball in the early going and has guided the team to an 8-3 start.

While some criticized the Yankees for mostly running their team back, that’s clearly not the worst idea for a group that won 94 games last year. Boosted by 25-year-old Cam Schlittler — who has 22 strikeouts, no walks and a 1.62 ERA through three starts — a Yankees’ rotation that has looked like the best in baseball in the early going has guided the group to an 8-3 start.

Headlined by Max Fried, who’s 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA, and Cam Schlittler, who’s 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and has struck out 22 batters without issuing a walk through three starts, Yankees starters are 5-0 with an MLB-best 2.28 ERA through 11 games.

They’ve gotten to this point without needing a fifth starter, but they have 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil ready to join when they need him. Ryan Weathers hasn’t gotten off to the start many had hoped (4.50 ERA, .303 opponents’ batting average through two starts), but this group has quelled the concerns.

4. The Dodgers Look Like the Force We Expected

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It was only six games into the year, but it was still strange at the time to see Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández hitting a combined .188.

One 5-1 road trip later, and that sextet’s combined batting average is already up to .264. A Dodgers offense that ranked 14th in OPS a week into the year now ranks first, and it is still awaiting the returns of Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández.

Meanwhile, both the Dodgers’ rotation (3.46) and bullpen (3.21) rank 10th in MLB in ERA at a time when starter Blake Snell and relievers Evan Phillips, Brock Stewart and Brusdar Graterol have yet to debut. The success of the bullpen is particularly noteworthy, considering that group had a 4.27 ERA last year that was tied for the 10th worst in MLB.

The presence of Edwin Diaz at the back end, as well as improvements from Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen, have played a major role in the upswing and, at least to this point, helped fix the Dodgers’ only glaring weakness. They already lead the NL West by three games, and it’s possible they won’t have another team on their heels this season like last year’s Padres, who won 90 games.

The only obstacle in the Dodgers’ way might be their age. They have the oldest position player group in MLB, and their depth is already getting tested with Betts on the shelf with an oblique injury, presenting added opportunity for Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim.

5. Despite Injury Concerns, Braves Impressing Early

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The Braves began the year without an off day through their first 13 games and a rotation missing Spencer Strider (oblique strain), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow surgery), Hurston Waldrep (elbow surgery) and Joey Wentz (torn ACL). It felt particularly ominous considering how injuries played a major part in last year’s 76-win season.

Instead, they emerged from this starting stretch in first place in the NL East, with the lowest ERA in MLB (2.03) and tied for the best run differential in MLB (+34), and they’ve done it without relying entirely on the arm of Chris Sale (3.94). Bryce Elder hasn’t allowed an earned run through his first two starts, Reynaldo López has a 1.15 ERA through three starts (before his seven-game suspension for brawling with Jorge Soler), and Grant Holmes has a 2.55 ERA.

Meanwhile, a revamped bullpen has surrendered just four earned runs in 44 innings with 43 strikeouts and six walks. Offseason addition Robert Suarez hasn’t allowed a run through six appearances, while returning closer Raisel Iglesias is 2-for-2 in save opportunities and also hasn’t surrendered a run through five outings. Add on the contributions of Tyler Kinley (0.00 ERA) and Dylan Lee (1.59), and the bullpen has been the best in baseball thus far.

Meanwhile, an offense that severely underwhelmed last year ranks sixth in OPS despite offseason signing Ha-Seong Kim needing hand surgery after slipping on ice and Jurickson Profar getting suspended for the year after another failed PED test. There are reasons to believe that group will only get better, considering Ronald Acuña Jr. (.575 OPS), Austin Riley (.552) and Michael Harris II (.543) have yet to get going. Then again, that could also be seen as a concern, considering Riley and Harris have each seen their offensive numbers dip every year since Harris’ Rookie of the Year season in 2022.

6. Speaking of Injuries, Astros Are Hurting Again

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Just minutes into Wednesday’s series finale in Colorado, a game the Astros lost in a Rockies sweep, their center fielder and starting pitcher were already injured.

Jake Meyers hurt his back on a check swing, while Cristian Javier exited early with a shoulder issue. The latter injury is particularly concerning, given that their ace, Hunter Brown, is also dealing with a shoulder injury that has him on the shelf. An encouraging start to the year from Lance McCullers Jr. has helped, and the offseason additions of Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss give the Astros more options than they had last year, when injuries played a major role in their string of consecutive playoff appearances ending at eight. But it’s a disconcerting start for a team that has lost four straight games to fall under .500, and it puts more pressure on a Houston bullpen that currently has a 7.09 ERA, the worst mark in MLB.

Their one saving grace could be Yordan Alvarez. The Astros’ top slugger has four home runs and ranks second among all qualified MLB hitters in OPS (1.183). Christian Walker and Jose Altuve each have an OPS over 1.000 as well, while Cam Smith looks to be on the rise after hitting below league average last year as a rookie. As a team, the Astros sport the highest OPS in the American League.

But the way the pitching looks now, they may have to continue slugging their way through the season and doing whatever they can to keep Alvarez healthy.

7. Never Doubt the Brewers and Guardians

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The Brewers traded away their best pitcher and one of their most productive position players from last year’s team. The Guardians did almost nothing to improve an offense that ranked last in the American League in OPS last year.

Year after year, we question the methods of the Brewers and Guardians. Year after year, they wind up better than most predict.

Even without Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee is 8-4 and in a tie atop the NL Central with the Reds. The Guardians are riding the Chase DeLauter wave, as their top prospect has helped lift them atop the AL Central.

Make no mistake: both ownership groups should be spending more meaningfully to give their teams a better shot of making an October run. But the early returns in the regular season, at least, are encouraging.

8. Mariners, Red Sox, Tigers Among AL Teams Off to Slow Starts

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Well, this wasn’t the start that Seattle and Detroit, the favorites in their respective divisions, were expecting.

The Mariners, after winning the division for the first time in 24 years and coming one game short of a trip to the World Series, are 4-9, in last place in the AL West and ranked last in MLB in every offensive slash-line category.

The Tigers are 4-8 and tied for last in the AL Central with a starters’ ERA of 4.99, the fifth-worst mark in MLB despite having back-to-back Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal and new addition Framber Valdez atop the rotation. Their offense isn’t inspiring much confidence, either, even after calling up McGonigle. The Tigers have the fewest home runs in the American League and are still waiting for the first of the year from sluggers Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.

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The Red Sox figured to contend for an AL East title this year, even after inexplicably failing to bring back Alex Bregman. The additions of starters Ranger Suarez and Sonny Gray seemed destined to give Boston one of the top rotations in MLB, but their rotation currently ranks 23rd with a 4.55 ERA. The additions of first baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Caleb Durbin were supposed to help the offense, but Boston’s .666 OPS ranks 19th in MLB, and they’re 23rd in runs scored.

There’s obviously plenty of time for these AL contenders to dig their way out of an early hole, but the Red Sox in particular will need to turn things around quickly in one of the toughest divisions in baseball.

9. Bumpy Start To Tony Vitello Era in San Francisco

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The spotlight is bright on the Giants’ new manager as Vitello attempts to make the unprecedented jump directly from college coach to MLB skipper. Every hiccup brings added scrutiny, considering his lack of prior professional coaching experience as he goes from motivating kids at Tennessee to trying to get the best out of wealthy adults, and there have been some early ones both on and off the field.

After scoring just one run while getting swept by the Yankees to start the year, Vitello blamed himself for a "fire-and-brimstone" speech for getting the players too emotional. Some players pushed back afterward, insisting that they can handle the natural ups and downs of a season. A couple incidents have followed since then, as well, and questions remain about whether the passion that helped Vitello win in college will translate to the big-league marathon.

Of course, winning would solve everything. Right now, that’s not happening enough. The Giants are in last place in the NL West with an offense that ranks last in MLB in home runs and last in the National League in OPS. The pitching staff hasn’t been able to make up for that lack of power, ranking in the bottom half of MLB in ERA in the early going. But the team is showing more positive signs to start the week with a series win over the Phillies that included back-to-back shutout victories.

Vitello should get some leash to figure things out, and the early shortcomings will be forgotten if the team simply starts playing better. The Giants need Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos to hit.

10. The ABS Challenge System Already a Rule-Change Home Run?

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Most would agree the sweeping rule changes that were introduced to MLB in 2023, most notably the pitch clock, have enhanced the game and viewing experience. The latest change may take some getting used to for teams and players as they adjust to the new automated ball-strike zone, but early feedback is positive. Home-plate umpires are being held accountable for mistakes, and the fan anticipation and enjoyment is palpable in the stadium every time a player taps his head.

Major League Baseball anticipated about 50% of calls to be overturned, and so far that number is at 54% with pitchers and catchers having a better success rate (60%) than hitters (48%).

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Who has been the best at challenging so far?

As a hitter, Ivan Herrera is a perfect 4-for-4. Behind the plate, catchers Logan O’Hoppe and Ryan Jeffers have each won an MLB-high 10 challenges; O’Hoppe has the better percentage of challenges won between the two (77%). As a team, the Twins may not win much this year, but they’ve clearly been the leaders of the pack when it comes to ABS challenges, going 11-for-11 as hitters and 14-for-20 as the team in the field. Only the Marlins have won more challenges in the field (15 total), but the Marlins and Twins are also the two teams challenging the most while in the field. The Tigers have the highest percentage of successful overturns (91%) as the pitching team.

One trend, however, worth keeping an eye on: the league-wide walk rate is now at 10%, which would be the highest mark in a full season since 1950, while the league-wide batting average is .234, which would be the lowest mark in a full season ever. Those stats would seemingly be in conflict with MLB’s desire to create more action and balls in play.

A reminder for all of these storylines, though: It’s still early.