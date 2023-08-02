Major League Baseball
Marlins selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger
Major League Baseball

Marlins selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger

Published Aug. 2, 2023 6:01 p.m. ET

The Miami Marlins put together a whopper of a promotion to welcome trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger

The Marlins celebrated the slugger and his appetizing last name by offering $5 hamburgers for their game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Burger, a power-hitting infielder, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly before Tuesday's trade deadline. Miami hopes he can provide a jolt to the lineup after he slugged 25 homers for the White Sox, tied for ninth in the majors entering Wednesday.

[MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction]

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am ready to play some fun baseball here and compete for a playoff spot," said Burger, who had spent his entire pro career with Chicago. "My wife was hyping me up today saying, 'Have fun at your first day of school!’ You get to meet all these new people and it is exciting."

The 27-year-old — a childhood friend of Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk — added that he's good with the nickname "SmashBurger."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Miami Marlins
Jake Burger
Philadelphia Phillies
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Current, former stars pay homage to Marta's legacy: 'There will never be another'

Current, former stars pay homage to Marta's legacy: 'There will never be another'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes