Major League Baseball
The Baltimore Orioles have some of MLB's best celebrations
Updated Apr. 11, 2023 9:24 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Orioles have new twists on classic celebrations.

After James McCann's go-ahead double in the fourth inning of the Orioles' game against the Oakland Athletics, McCann stood on second and did a quick sprinkler dance motion — while his teammates in the dugout spit out water to imitate, well, a sprinkler system.

The Orioles appear to be having a ton of fun this year as their rebuild continues to crescendo and the team aims to build on a surprising 83-79 record last season.

Their "sprinkler system" marks the second time in as many nights that the Orioles have debuted a fun new celebration. After first baseman Ryan Mountcastle hit a home run on Monday, he chugged water out of a funnel.

And yes, that was a water bottle Mountcastle was drinking out of. Teammate Austin Hays later drank out of the same contraption after his home run.

Pitcher Kyle Gibson confirmed to reporters after the game that the sprinkler is for extra-base hits and what Orioles players are calling the "homer hose" is reserved for, well, homers.

