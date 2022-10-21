Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as manager
Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as manager

41 mins ago

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.

Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.

The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

"As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident," Young said. "It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington."

Bochy has won 2,003 games as a manager, 951 with San Diego from 1995 to 2006 and 1,052 with San Francisco from 2007-19.

The Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Aug. 15, two days before president of baseball operations and former GM Jon Daniels was also let go. Texas went on to finish 68-94, eight wins more than 2021 but what Young said, "was about half of our internal expectations."

Texas was 17-31 under interim manager Tony Beasley, the longtime Rangers third base coach who was once Young’s manager in the minor leagues. Several young players got extended looks during that span, and the GM said in August that Beasley wouldn’t be judged solely on win-loss record. Beasley was interviewed for the job two days after the season ended.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Padres-Phillies
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Padres-Phillies

51 mins ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

3 hours ago
World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks
Major League Baseball

World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks

4 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Ha-seong Kim is Padres' defensive heartbeat, offensive dynamo
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Ha-seong Kim is Padres' defensive heartbeat, offensive dynamo

6 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes