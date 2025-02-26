Major League Baseball 2025 MLB odds: Dodgers, White Sox favored to have best, worst records Published Feb. 26, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Annually, baseball fans have a pretty good idea of which teams are expected to be the best in the league.

This year, the best guesses appear to be the Dodgers, the Yankees, the Mets, etc.

But what about the worst teams?

Let's take a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for which team will have the best regular season, and which will have the worst, as of Feb. 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best regular-season record 2025

Dodgers: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Braves: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Yankees: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Phillies: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Mets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: L.A. had the best record in baseball last season, the third-best record in 2023, the best record in 2022, the second-best record in 2021, the best record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the second-best record in 2019. Seeing a trend? However, the Braves had the best record in baseball in 2023, and last season, Atlanta won 89 games without its best player, Ronald Acuna Jr., who tore his ACL on May 26, 2024, just 49 games into the season. Acuna recently said he feels "great" and the Braves star will be back in the lineup this season, although it's still undecided if he'll be ready for Opening Day.

Worst regular-season record 2025

White Sox: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Rockies: +240 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Marlins: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Nationals: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Athletics: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

What to know: The White Sox had a historically bad 2024, finishing 41-121. It was the worst record in the league by 20 games, and Chicago has lost a combined 222 games over the past two seasons. In 2024, the White Sox also lost 21 straight games, tied for the second-longest losing streak in MLB history. Lastly, only five times since 1901 has a team tallied fewer than 41 wins in a season. As for the Rockies, they had the second-worst record in the league last season (61-101), the third-worst record in 2023 (59-103), and have had a bottom-10 record in baseball for six consecutive seasons, and potentially, counting.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share