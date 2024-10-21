Major League Baseball Who has won the most World Series titles? Championships by team Published Oct. 21, 2024 1:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The World Series is the pinnacle of Major League Baseball , showcasing the best teams in their quest for the championship title. With a history spanning over a century, certain franchises have consistently excelled, securing their places in baseball lore. Keep reading for a complete list of teams with the most World Series titles and more.

Teams with the most World Series titles:

Which team has won the most World Series titles?

The New York Yankees have won the most World Series titles, with an impressive count of 27. The Yankees completed this impressive feat in 1923, '27, '28, '32, '36, '37, '38, '39, '41, '43, '47, '49, '50, '51, '52, '53, '56, '58, '61, '62, '77, '78, '96, '98, '99, 2000, and 2009. The Yankees will look to make their number 28 as they compete against the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series.

Teams with no World Series titles:

