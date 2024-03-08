Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña among five to earn 99 ratings in 'MLB The Show 24' Updated Mar. 8, 2024 9:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The player ratings for "MLB The Show 24" were recently revealed, with five players earning the honor of being rated 99 overall.

Here are the five players who were deemed worthy of that designation.

Los Angeles Dodgers DH/SP Shohei Ohtani

The former Los Angeles Angels star has established himself as the most distinct player in the sport, performing at an All-Star-plus level as both a hitter and pitcher. This past season, Ohtani totaled 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases while posting a 184 OPS+ and a .304/.412/.654 slash line. On the hill, the now-two-time American League MVP posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts across 132.0 innings (23 starts).

Ohtani suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm in the home stretch of the 2023 season, so he will not pitch this season. But he'll be able to hit for the Dodgers in 2024, and his goal is to do both again in 2025.

Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuña

Acuña, a four-time All-Star, is coming off an otherworldly campaign for Atlanta. He finished the regular season having totaled 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and an MLB-best 217 hits and 73 stolen bases, while posting a .337/.416/.596 slash line. Acuna's production helped him win the 2023 National League MVP.

Given his ability to hit for average and power, wreak havoc on the basepaths and put on a show in right field, Acuña has an argument as the best outfielder in baseball — especially if he puts on an encore in 2024.

Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout

Trout has been crippled by injuries in recent years, as he has played no more than 82 games in two of the past three seasons and hasn't exceeded 140 games played since 2016. That said, the three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star is still among the best players in the sport.

Trout, 32, is just one season removed from blasting 40 home runs across 119 games, has a sweet, compact swing from the right side, and is a plus-fielder.

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Judge's 2023 campaign wasn't quite as lively as his 2022 one, which saw him blast an AL-record 62 home runs, post an absurd 210 OPS+ and win the 2022 AL MVP. That said, it was still pretty darn good.

For starters, he finished with 37 home runs and a .613 slugging percentage across just 106 games. Judge is arguably the most dangerous hitter in the sport at 6-foot-7, boasting a level power swing and drawing walks at a high rate. Meanwhile, he's a menace in both right and center field. A five-time All-Star, Judge has led the sport in home runs and walks twice, respectively.

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Mookie Betts

Betts is a seven-time All-Star and in his prime, but he just put together the best season of his MLB career. Last season, Betts totaled a career-best 39 home runs and 107 RBIs, while posting a .307/.408/.579 slash line. On top of that, he also played second base and shortstop last season, which is expected to continue in 2024.

Betts is smooth in right field and at both middle infield positions, hits for both contact and power, can wreak havoc on the basepaths and is difficult to strike out; he does it all.

