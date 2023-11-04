Shohei Ohtani free agency: Are Dodgers still the favorites?
Shohei Ohtani is set to begin one of the most anticipated free agencies in the history of American sports.
Does it ultimately end with him just hopping in a car and taking a short drive up I-5?
FOX Sports MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal said that he "still believes" the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to sign Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Angels this offseason on the latest edition of "Foul Territory."
The Angels are expected to lose Ohtani, and the Dodgers have been long mentioned as a contender to sign the two-way superstar.
Ohtani, 29, was exceptional as both a hitter and pitcher in 2023 — especially as a hitter. Across the 135 games that he appeared in, Ohtani totaled 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases while posting a .304/.412/.654 slash line. His on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654), OPS (1.066), OPS+ (184) and total bases (325) were all MLB highs.
As a pitcher, Ohtani recorded a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts across 132.0 innings (23 starts). Ohtani's season was cut short in September due to a UCL tear in his pitching elbow, which is expected to keep him off the mound until at least 2025.
The Angels went 73-89, missing the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season; they moved on from manager Phil Nevin after the regular season. On the other hand, the Dodgers went 100-62, winning the NL West for the 10th time in 11 seasons, but were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Divisional series.
Ohtani was the 2021 American League MVP, 2018 AL Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
2023 World Series: Sights, sounds from Rangers' championship parade
Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger declines $25M option for 2024 following bounce-back season
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery, hopes to return next summer
-
MLB offseason preview: 10 stories to watch, highlighted by Shohei Ohtani's free agency
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Texas Rangers exorcise demons past, capturing first World Series title: 'This is the vision'
-
Remember Jacob deGrom? He’s fueling the Rangers’ World Series run without pitching
Nathan Eovaldi builds on idol Nolan Ryan's legacy by bringing WS title to Texas
Rangers prevented from celebrating in Chase Field pool after World Series win
-
2023 World Series: Sights, sounds from Rangers' championship parade
Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger declines $25M option for 2024 following bounce-back season
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery, hopes to return next summer
-
MLB offseason preview: 10 stories to watch, highlighted by Shohei Ohtani's free agency
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Texas Rangers exorcise demons past, capturing first World Series title: 'This is the vision'
-
Remember Jacob deGrom? He’s fueling the Rangers’ World Series run without pitching
Nathan Eovaldi builds on idol Nolan Ryan's legacy by bringing WS title to Texas
Rangers prevented from celebrating in Chase Field pool after World Series win