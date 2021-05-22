Major League Baseball Seattle Mariners' backup catcher José Godoy makes history as 20,000th MLB player 29 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

On May 21, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m. San Diego time, José Godoy trotted out behind home plate in his catcher’s gear for the bottom of the sixth inning at Petco Park.

Godoy was in for Tom Murphy, who had started the game behind the dish for the Seattle Mariners but had sensibly departed because the San Diego Padres were up 12-1 and no catcher should be squatting for any longer than they absolutely have to.

When Yohan Ramirez, just into the game for Seattle, threw Ball 1 to Padres catcher Austin Nola – a former Mariners catcher, ironically – Godoy became the 20,000th player to appear in a Major League Baseball game.

After weeks of anticipation, Mr. 20K had finally arrived.

It was hardly obvious that Godoy would be our man. I did not mention him at all when attempting to guess Mr. 20K with 11 debuts to go, although he was on my radar as a Mariners fan who follows their organization closely – he was off to a hot start in Tacoma, hitting .310 through seven games.

Godoy was called up on Thursday on Seattle’s off-day before they arrived in San Diego.

Further complicating matters, however, was a move that had nothing to do with Godoy or the Mariners – the Tampa Bay Rays trading shortstop Willy Adames to Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, which appeared to clear the way for Wander Franco, the top prospect in all of baseball, to arrive right on time.

Alas, the Rays opted instead for one of their other amazing infield prospects, Taylor Walls, but it was reported that he would not be activated until before Saturday’s game.

This really put Godoy in prime position, as we entered Friday’s action at 19,997. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Ivey got the start for Houston in their 8 p.m. ET game against the Texas Rangers, so Ivey was No. 19,998. Shortly after, right-hander Jean Carlos Mejía came out of the bullpen for Cleveland in its game vs. the Minnesota Twins. He was No. 19,999. With the Mariners game starting in San Diego at 10 p.m. ET, the stage was set for Godoy.

Only one problem: He wasn’t in the lineup.

Thus commenced a frantic observation of this random Mariners/Padres game in the middle of May. Fortunately, with the Padres blowing the game open so early, it became increasingly obvious that Godoy would in fact be our guy at some point, either as a pinch-hitter or defensive substitution. Finally, in the bottom of the sixth, it happened.

So, uh, who the heck is this guy?

First, the basics.

Godoy is 26-year-old catcher who originally signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a 16-year-old catcher out of Maracaibo, Venezuela. He received a $200K signing bonus, commensurate with his general future outlook as a solid defensive catcher with an unspectacular bat. These kinds of players are rarely stars, but can be key ingredients to any organization. Catching is extremely difficult for a thousand reasons, and anyone capable of handling that position well is considered valuable.

As a player, Godoy has proven to be just about exactly what the Cardinals likely hoped for when they signed him nearly a decade ago. His defense has remained steady and while he’s never put up any eye-popping power numbers, he’s a career .275 hitter in the minors in over 1,500 at-bats – more than passable for a backstop.

As for Godoy the person, it thrills me to report that I heard from multiple people around baseball leading up to this moment expressing how excited they were to see Godoy get the call. He seems to be incredibly well-liked in the Mariners organization and has always been a popular teammate at his many stops along his baseball journey.

Predictably, a catcher who has essentially never appeared on any prospect list is not someone that has been interviewed all that frequently, even over the course of nearly a decade in the Minors. But this – a pre-game interview from his time in the Midwest League back in 2016 – is a good glimpse into Godoy’s affable nature:

Godoy is the eighth player from that Peoria Chiefs team to reach the big leagues – well, seventh if you don’t count 15-year veteran Jhonny Peralta who rehabbed with them for five games.

The first six, in order of debut: Magneuris Sierra, Sandy Alcantara, Edmundo Sosa, Ryan Helsley, Junior Fernandez and Jake Woodford.

Godoy’s journey to the big leagues had stops at every possible level of the Minors, from the Dominican Summer League in 2012 all the way up the newly-minted and terribly-named Triple-A West League in 2021, before earning his call-up on May 20. He didn’t skip a single rung on the Minor League ladder, appearing in 468 games across nine different leagues along the way – and that doesn’t even include the Venezuelan Winter League, which he has competed in multiple times during past off-seasons.

In 2020, Godoy actually was invited to the Cardinals alternate site and even had a brief appearance on the taxi squad – so close! – but never got the actual call to the big leagues. It probably didn’t help that the Cardinals have that guy named Yadier Molina who likes to play as many games as possible behind the plate.

After the 2020 season, Godoy elected free agency after nine years in the Cardinals organization and signed a Minor League deal with Seattle with an invite to Spring Training shortly thereafter. Nearly every team needs catching depth, and the Mariners were no different. After a hot start in Triple-A for Godoy and an ugly stretch offensively and defensively in Seattle for Luis Torrens, it was José’s time to shine.

No one knows what will come of Godoy’s time as a Major Leaguer from this point forward. By all accounts, everyone will be rooting for him to stick around at the highest level and enjoy a long, fruitful career.

No matter how it goes, we’ll always remember him as José Godoy, Mr. 20K.

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball analyst for FOX Sports. He lives in Maryland but is a huge Seattle Mariners fan and loves watching the KBO, which means he doesn't get a lot of sleep. You can follow him on Twitter at @j_shusterman_.

