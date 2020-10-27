Major League Baseball
Scenes From LA's Celebration

1 hour ago

It took more than three decades, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again world champions.

The Dodgers were the best team in the league from beginning to end, boasting the best record in baseball entering the playoffs and finishing the Tampa Bay Rays off in six games to earn their first World Series title since 1988.

And with that, Dodgers players and management, as expected, reacted emotionally to the historic win.

Magic Johnson, part of the Dodgers' ownership group, got to celebrate the team's victory just 16 days after watching his Lakers win their 17th championship.

Clayton Kershaw, who went 2-0 in the World Series, earned the first championship of his storied 12-year career.

Mookie Betts, a champion with the Red Sox in 2018, helped drive the Dodgers to the title with his sixth-inning double to spark a rally and his eighth-inning home run to add some insurance.

Austin Barnes caught the final out for the Dodgers, as Julio Urias ended the game with consecutive strikeouts.

Vin Scully, the Dodgers' legendary former broadcaster, called games for the team from 1950 to 2016, including six of the club's seven championship seasons.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts celebrated the title with a mantra he has been repeating all postseason.

Cody Bellinger, who homered in the series opener, was extremely happy for teammate Clayton Kershaw.

World Series MVP Corey Seager hit .400 and slugged two homers to carry Los Angeles.

