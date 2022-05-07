Red Sox put Kiké Hernández, Rich Hill on COVID-19 list

Major League Baseball
3 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox put center fielder Kiké Hernández and left-handed starter Rich Hill on the COVID-19 injured list before their series opener Friday night against the White Sox at Fenway Park.

"They’re going through testing," manager Alex Cora said. "We’ll get the results, probably, later on. Symptoms-wise, they do have it and hopefully, there’s nothing wrong."

The 42-year-old Hill (0-1, 2.86 ERA) pitched five shutout innings in an 8-0 loss to the Angels on Thursday. It was his third straight scoreless start, spanning 13 innings.

The loss was Boston’s 11th in 15 games.

To take their place on the roster, the team recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester and selected right-hander John Schreiber from Worcester.

The 25-year-old Duran, a highly touted prospect, was in the starting lineup as the center fielder and in the leadoff spot when the struggling Red Sox played the first of three against Chicago.

Duran was batting .397 in Triple-A when he was promoted. He struggled last season in 33 games with the Red Sox, batting just .215 with 40 strikeouts in 107 at-bats.

Reporting by Associated Press.

