Major League Baseball
Rangers slugger Adolis García appears to hurt left side, leaves World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball

Rangers slugger Adolis García appears to hurt left side, leaves World Series Game 3

Published Oct. 30, 2023 11:24 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona in the eighth inning Monday night after appearing to hurt his left side on a swing.

The AL Championship Series MVP grabbed his left side while coming out of the batter's box on his flyout against Luis Frías. When García got to first base, he bent over and put both hands on his knees.

Travis Jankowski replaced García in right field in the bottom half, with the Rangers leading the Diamondbacks 3-0.

García is hitting a team-high .323 in the postseason with eight homers and a major league-record 22 RBIs, one more than David Freese had for the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals. García is 3 for 10 in the World Series with two RBIs, including an 11th-inning home run off Miguel Castro that gave Texas a 6-5 win in Friday's opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hit .357 with five homers and 15 RBIs in the ALCS against Houston.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Night Football highlights: Lions pounce on Raiders in Detroit

Monday Night Football highlights: Lions pounce on Raiders in Detroit

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes