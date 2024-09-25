Major League Baseball
Rainout means Mets, Braves will play pivotal doubleheader on Monday
Updated Sep. 25, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET

The final two games of a crucial series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves were postponed Wednesday by heavy rains ahead of Hurricane Helene.

The regular season was set to end Sunday, but the Mets are now scheduled to return to Atlanta on Monday for a doubleheader that could settle the postseason lineup.

The Mets (87-70) went into the day with a half-game lead over Arizona in the wild-card race, with the Braves (86-71) a full game back. Two of those teams will make the playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday with the best-of-three wild-card round.

The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

