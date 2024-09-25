Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Rainout means Mets, Braves will play pivotal doubleheader on Monday
Updated Sep. 25, 2024 6:08 p.m. ET
The final two games of a crucial series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves were postponed Wednesday by heavy rains ahead of Hurricane Helene.
The regular season was set to end Sunday, but the Mets are now scheduled to return to Atlanta on Monday for a doubleheader that could settle the postseason lineup.
The Mets (87-70) went into the day with a half-game lead over Arizona in the wild-card race, with the Braves (86-71) a full game back. Two of those teams will make the playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday with the best-of-three wild-card round.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the series.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
share
recommended
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Who will claim final wild-card spots?
2024 MLB Playoff format: How many teams, Wild Card seeding, more
Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Season
-
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani will likely win AL, NL MVPs
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
Braves 3B Austin Riley won't return even if Atlanta makes playoffs
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
NEXT STORY
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule
recommended
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Who will claim final wild-card spots?
2024 MLB Playoff format: How many teams, Wild Card seeding, more
Most Home Runs in a Single MLB Season
-
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani will likely win AL, NL MVPs
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
Braves 3B Austin Riley won't return even if Atlanta makes playoffs
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times