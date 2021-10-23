MLB Playoffs top plays: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLCS Game 6

Major League Baseball
If the Atlanta Braves can eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS tonight, they'll advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999. They'll also earn a measure of revenge after losing to the Dodgers in last year's NLCS.

But the Dodgers haven't shown any interest in going away and have won seven straight games when facing elimination, the third-longest such streak in MLB history. Can they make it eight?

Here are the highlights from Saturday:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Walker Buehler started on short rest for the Dodgers, as Max Scherzer did not feel ready to go. Scherzer was set to start Game 7 if the series goes that far. 

Buehler had a rough start to the game, allowing three hits in the first inning. The first of them was by Eddie Rosario, continuing his dominance of the NLCS.

Rosario was erased when Freddie Freeman hit into a double play. But the Braves later went up 1-0 on an RBI-double by Austin Riley.

On the other side, Braves starter Ian Anderson worked around a double by A.J. Pollock to hold the Dodgers scoreless through the first three innings.

The Dodgers tied it up in the top of the fourth. Trea Turner walked, reached second on a single by Will Smith and scored when Cody Bellinger slapped a shift-beater into left field.

But the Braves struck back in a big way in the bottom of the fourth, grabbing a 4-1 lead on a three-run home run by Rosario.

If the Braves win the series, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Rosario earning NLCS MVP.

The Braves threatened to add on in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases on three consecutive walks by Alex Vesia. But Blake Treinen came in and struck out Riley to keep the score 4-1.

The Dodgers battled in the top of the seventh. Chris Taylor nearly hit another home run, settling for a double off the wall to lead off the inning. Bellinger followed with a walk, then Pollock drove in Taylor with a double down the line.

