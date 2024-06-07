Major League Baseball Phillies square up against the Mets in London Series, 'Expect high totals' Published Jun. 7, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The rivalry continues across the pond.

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will face off in a two-game series in London this weekend.

Dates & Times for the series:

Saturday: 1:10PM EST (FOX)

Sunday: 10AM EST (ESPN)

These two teams are headed in completely different directions so far this season.

The Phillies have gotten off to a hot start as they have the best record in the NL and lead the Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games in the division.

Their pitching staff has been absolutely dominant. Four of their five starting pitchers have an ERA below 2.80. That includes Cy Young favorite, Zack Wheeler, who is currently +210 to win the NL Cy Young according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

His teammate, Ranger Suarez currently has the lowest ERA in baseball (1.70) and has the fourth-lowest odds to win the Cy Young (+1300).

The Phillies have the third-best odds to win the World Series (+650), trailing only the Dodgers (+260) and Yankees (+410), according to Fanduel.

It has been a much different story for the Mets.

After only winning nine of twenty-eight games in the month of May, the Mets are already 16.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL West.

The pitching staff has really struggled, as no starting pitcher has an ERA below 3.00.

After missing all of last season after a patellar tendon tear during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, closer Edwin Diaz has really struggled with an ERA above five. He has blown four saves in only nine chances already this season.

The Mets are currently 200-1 to win the World Series.

Historically, the London Series has provided plenty of offensive excitement. Oddsmakers anticipate higher sports betting totals yet again in the London Series.

In June 2019, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game series. The Yankees won the first game by a score of 17–13, and the second game by a score of 12–8.

In June 2023, the Cardinals and Cubs played a two-game series. The Cubs won the first game by a score of 9–1, and the Cardinals won the second game by a score of 7–5.

BetMGM senior trader Halvor Egeland said. "You can expect high totals for sure. We'd compare it to Coors Field, but even then, it's more of an educated guess than anything."

