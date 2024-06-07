Major League Baseball
Phillies square up against the Mets in London Series, 'Expect high totals'
Major League Baseball

Phillies square up against the Mets in London Series, 'Expect high totals'

Published Jun. 7, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET

The rivalry continues across the pond. 

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will face off in a two-game series in London this weekend. 

Dates & Times for the series: 

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday: 1:10PM EST (FOX)

Sunday: 10AM EST (ESPN)

These two teams are headed in completely different directions so far this season. 

The Phillies have gotten off to a hot start as they have the best record in the NL and lead the Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games in the division. 

Their pitching staff has been absolutely dominant. Four of their five starting pitchers have an ERA below 2.80. That includes Cy Young favorite, Zack Wheeler, who is currently +210 to win the NL Cy Young according to Fanduel Sportsbook. 

His teammate, Ranger Suarez currently has the lowest ERA in baseball (1.70) and has the fourth-lowest odds to win the Cy Young (+1300). 

The Phillies have the third-best odds to win the World Series (+650), trailing only the Dodgers (+260) and Yankees (+410), according to Fanduel. 

It has been a much different story for the Mets. 

After only winning nine of twenty-eight games in the month of May, the Mets are already 16.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL West.

The pitching staff has really struggled, as no starting pitcher has an ERA below 3.00. 

After missing all of last season after a patellar tendon tear during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, closer Edwin Diaz has really struggled with an ERA above five. He has blown four saves in only nine chances already this season. 

The Mets are currently 200-1 to win the World Series. 

Historically, the London Series has provided plenty of offensive excitement. Oddsmakers anticipate higher sports betting totals yet again in the London Series. 

In June 2019, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game series. The Yankees won the first game by a score of 17–13, and the second game by a score of 12–8.

In June 2023, the Cardinals and Cubs played a two-game series. The Cubs won the first game by a score of 9–1, and the Cardinals won the second game by a score of 7–5. 

BetMGM senior trader Halvor Egeland said. "You can expect high totals for sure. We'd compare it to Coors Field, but even then, it's more of an educated guess than anything."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the MLB and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!


 

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto? Ranking MLB offseason moves paying off most in 2024

Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto? Ranking MLB offseason moves paying off most in 2024

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketBelmont Stakes Image Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes