NLCS highlights: Turner, Schwarber homer; Phillies lead D-backs

Updated Oct. 17, 2023 9:02 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB playoffs continues Tuesday with Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies took Game 1 on Monday, holding off a comeback from the Diamondbacks and winning 5-3.

Merrill Kelly is on the mound for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola gets the ball for the Phillies.

Here are the top plays!

And that ball is gone!

It's safe to say that Phillies fans are feeling okay about Trea Turner's contract now. The star shortstop mashed a home run to the left-center seats to give Philly a 1-0 first-inning lead.

Blasted!

Kyle Schwarber joined the big fly party with a screaming liner off of Kelly. This drive put the Phillies up 2-0.

PREGAME

