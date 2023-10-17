NLCS highlights: Turner, Schwarber homer; Phillies lead D-backs
The 2023 MLB playoffs continues Tuesday with Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Phillies took Game 1 on Monday, holding off a comeback from the Diamondbacks and winning 5-3.
Merrill Kelly is on the mound for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola gets the ball for the Phillies.
Here are the top plays!
And that ball is gone!
It's safe to say that Phillies fans are feeling okay about Trea Turner's contract now. The star shortstop mashed a home run to the left-center seats to give Philly a 1-0 first-inning lead.
Blasted!
Kyle Schwarber joined the big fly party with a screaming liner off of Kelly. This drive put the Phillies up 2-0.
PREGAME
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Mattress Mack stands to win $43.4 million if Houston Astros win World Series
ALCS Game 1 highlights: Rangers win 2-0 behind Jordan Montgomery gem
Astros or Rangers? Phillies or Diamondbacks? LCS predictions, 10 burning questions
-
Astros vs. Rangers: Will ALCS showdown ignite a Lone Star State rivalry?
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket: Standings, ALCS/NLCS series schedule, results
2023 MLB odds: Why you should bet on Astros to win the ALCS, MVP pick
-
2023 MLB odds: Who will win Astros-Rangers Game 1? Pick, prediction
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
José Abreu finally lifting off with Astros: 'That's the player that we knew we signed'
-
Mattress Mack stands to win $43.4 million if Houston Astros win World Series
ALCS Game 1 highlights: Rangers win 2-0 behind Jordan Montgomery gem
Astros or Rangers? Phillies or Diamondbacks? LCS predictions, 10 burning questions
-
Astros vs. Rangers: Will ALCS showdown ignite a Lone Star State rivalry?
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket: Standings, ALCS/NLCS series schedule, results
2023 MLB odds: Why you should bet on Astros to win the ALCS, MVP pick
-
2023 MLB odds: Who will win Astros-Rangers Game 1? Pick, prediction
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
José Abreu finally lifting off with Astros: 'That's the player that we knew we signed'