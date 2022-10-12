Major League Baseball
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed, still set for Wednesday
Major League Baseball

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed, still set for Wednesday

1 hour ago

There will be baseball on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Following a three-hour delay, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

First pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET, but inclement weather in Atlanta pushed back the start time. There was a high chance of rain through much of Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, per FOX 5 Atlanta

The Phillies took Game 1 on Tuesday, 7-6, jumping out to a hot start and holding off the Braves' late comeback attempt. 

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
MLB Division Series teams release 26-man rosters
Major League Baseball

MLB Division Series teams release 26-man rosters

28 mins ago
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for division round
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for division round

7 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Dodgers' unheralded relievers come through in Game 1 win
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Dodgers' unheralded relievers come through in Game 1 win

16 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Trea Turner, Gavin Lux deliver for Dodgers in Game 1
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Trea Turner, Gavin Lux deliver for Dodgers in Game 1

16 hours ago
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Alvarez's walk-off HR leads Astros to win
Major League Baseball

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Alvarez's walk-off HR leads Astros to win

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes