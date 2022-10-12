Major League Baseball Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed, still set for Wednesday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There will be baseball on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Following a three-hour delay, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

First pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET, but inclement weather in Atlanta pushed back the start time. There was a high chance of rain through much of Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, per FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Phillies took Game 1 on Tuesday, 7-6, jumping out to a hot start and holding off the Braves' late comeback attempt.

