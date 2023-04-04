Major League Baseball Padres' Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch-clock violation Updated Apr. 4, 2023 5:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB's new 20-second pitch clock has been front and center this season, and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado added a new chapter to the book on Tuesday.

Machado was ejected in the first inning of San Diego's Tuesday afternoon matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The ejection came after Machado failed to step into the batter's box before eight seconds remained on the pitch clock, and he was tacked a strike, generating a strikeout in a then-3-2 count. Machado, who appeared to be calling for time before being ruled out, argued the call and was tossed.

This comes one day after New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was tacked a ball on his first pitch of the game for not throwing a pitch in time.

Machado committed the first infraction of the rule in spring training and later admitted that he may have to make a "big adjustment" regarding his routine.

Across six games this season (20 at-bats), Machado has driven in three runs while posting a .250/.273/.250 batting line. San Diego entered Tuesday with a 3-2 record after walking off its division rival in the ninth inning on Monday.

Machado — who's in his fifth season with the franchise — and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $350 million extension in February.

