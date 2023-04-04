Padres' Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch-clock violation
MLB's new 20-second pitch clock has been front and center this season, and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado added a new chapter to the book on Tuesday.
Machado was ejected in the first inning of San Diego's Tuesday afternoon matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The ejection came after Machado failed to step into the batter's box before eight seconds remained on the pitch clock, and he was tacked a strike, generating a strikeout in a then-3-2 count. Machado, who appeared to be calling for time before being ruled out, argued the call and was tossed.
This comes one day after New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was tacked a ball on his first pitch of the game for not throwing a pitch in time.
Machado committed the first infraction of the rule in spring training and later admitted that he may have to make a "big adjustment" regarding his routine.
Across six games this season (20 at-bats), Machado has driven in three runs while posting a .250/.273/.250 batting line. San Diego entered Tuesday with a 3-2 record after walking off its division rival in the ninth inning on Monday.
Machado — who's in his fifth season with the franchise — and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $350 million extension in February.
Read more:
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekend
- Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Álvarez headline Ben Verlander's MLB Team of the Week
- MLB season preview: Staff predictions on MVP, Cy Young, ROY, World Series
- MLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teams
- 8 most interesting MLB players to watch ahead of 2023 season
- Breakouts and breakthroughs: 10 former MLB top prospects ready to make a leap
- Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers
- Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under position players
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Panthers make ultimate upside play with Anthony Richardson
- Sharp: The success rate of first-round QBs makes Lamar Jackson's case for him
- UConn vs. San Diego State predictions: Keys for each team, players to watch, more
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekendAngels' Anthony Rendon suspended four games by MLB for interaction with fanMLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
- Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Álvarez headline Ben Verlander's MLB Team of the WeekWhite Sox closer Liam Hendriks shares positive update on cancer treatmentMichael Conforto seeks redemption with Giants, closure from Mets
- Dodgers fan's proposal ends with tackle, arrest and engagementMattress Mack bets big again on Houston Astros to win MLB World SeriesMLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teams
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekendAngels' Anthony Rendon suspended four games by MLB for interaction with fanMLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules
- Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Álvarez headline Ben Verlander's MLB Team of the WeekWhite Sox closer Liam Hendriks shares positive update on cancer treatmentMichael Conforto seeks redemption with Giants, closure from Mets
- Dodgers fan's proposal ends with tackle, arrest and engagementMattress Mack bets big again on Houston Astros to win MLB World SeriesMLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teams