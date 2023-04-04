Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Padres' Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch-clock violation

Updated Apr. 4, 2023 5:42 p.m. ET

MLB's new 20-second pitch clock has been front and center this season, and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado added a new chapter to the book on Tuesday.

Machado was ejected in the first inning of San Diego's Tuesday afternoon matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The ejection came after Machado failed to step into the batter's box before eight seconds remained on the pitch clock, and he was tacked a strike, generating a strikeout in a then-3-2 count. Machado, who appeared to be calling for time before being ruled out, argued the call and was tossed.

This comes one day after New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was tacked a ball on his first pitch of the game for not throwing a pitch in time. 

Machado committed the first infraction of the rule in spring training and later admitted that he may have to make a "big adjustment" regarding his routine.

Across six games this season (20 at-bats), Machado has driven in three runs while posting a .250/.273/.250 batting line. San Diego entered Tuesday with a 3-2 record after walking off its division rival in the ninth inning on Monday.

Machado — who's in his fifth season with the franchise — and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $350 million extension in February.

Read more:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres
Manny Machado
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA Playoffs: How to watch, dates, TV schedule
2023 NBA Playoffs: How to watch, dates, TV schedule
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes