Major League Baseball
Padres designate Nelson Cruz for assignment, place Michael Wacha on IL
Major League Baseball

Padres designate Nelson Cruz for assignment, place Michael Wacha on IL

Published Jul. 4, 2023 7:11 p.m. ET

The struggling San Diego Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment and placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Cruz, playing on a $1 million, one-year contract, was batting .245 with a .283 on-base percentage. He had five homers and 23 RBIs.

The Padres signed the seven-time All-Star during the offseason to be the DH and add clubhouse leadership.

The Padres came into the season with World Series aspirations after reaching the NL Championship Series last season, but have struggled offensively and are mired in fourth place in the NL West, seven games under .500 and 11 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Padres also recalled left-hander José Castillo, right-hander Matt Waldron and infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso and optioned right-hander Domingo Tapia to El Paso.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Surging Phillies have learned to embrace newfound fame: 'It's all the time'

Surging Phillies have learned to embrace newfound fame: 'It's all the time'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes