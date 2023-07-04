Padres designate Nelson Cruz for assignment, place Michael Wacha on IL
The struggling San Diego Padres designated Nelson Cruz for assignment and placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old Cruz, playing on a $1 million, one-year contract, was batting .245 with a .283 on-base percentage. He had five homers and 23 RBIs.
The Padres signed the seven-time All-Star during the offseason to be the DH and add clubhouse leadership.
The Padres came into the season with World Series aspirations after reaching the NL Championship Series last season, but have struggled offensively and are mired in fourth place in the NL West, seven games under .500 and 11 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Padres also recalled left-hander José Castillo, right-hander Matt Waldron and infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso and optioned right-hander Domingo Tapia to El Paso.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
