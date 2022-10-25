Major League Baseball
Nippon Ham Fighters display Shohei Ohtani mural 10 years after drafting him
Major League Baseball

Nippon Ham Fighters display Shohei Ohtani mural 10 years after drafting him

18 mins ago

Tuesday marks 10 years to the day that Japanese professional baseball team the Nippon Ham Fighters took a major gamble in the first round of the inaugural Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) Draft. The Fighters drafted an 18-year-old phenom despite his reported public insistence that he would instead sign with an MLB team.

Shohei Ohtani ended up changing his tune and signing with the Fighters. The team and then-manager Hideki Kuriyama allowed him to develop as a two-way player instead of focusing on just being a pitcher or a hitter.

The rest is history.

Ohtani became a superstar over his five seasons with the Fighters before finally taking his talents to North America and signing with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2018 MLB season. Since then, his star has only risen as a two-way pitcher and designated hitter with the Angels. Ohtani won the 2021 American League MVP and is expected to be a finalist for the award in 2022.

Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA on the mound while amassing 34 home runs and 95 RBIs with a .273 batting average. 

Searching For Shohei: How Shohei Ohtani became and prepares to be a two-way player

Searching For Shohei: How Shohei Ohtani became and prepares to be a two-way player
Ben Verlander asks Shohei Ohtani how he became a two-way player.

Unfortunately, the Angels have not had much success with Ohtani, as the team has missed the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons. Ohtani said upon his return to Japan last week that he had "a rather negative impression" of the team's 2022 season.

The Fighters, meanwhile, are set to open a new stadium in 2023 — one that will feature a large mural of both Ohtani and fellow former Fighter-turned-MLB star Yu Darvish.

Darvish has carved out a stellar MLB career of his own over the past 11 seasons, spending time with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. He was instrumental in the Padres' surprise run to the 2022 National League Championship Series, allowing just eight runs in 25 innings while notching 23 strikeouts in the playoffs.

Ohtani was also recently the subject of "Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special." Clips from the 60-minute documentary hosted by FOX Sports' Ben Verlander can be seen below.

Searching For Shohei: How Ben Verlander got to sit down with Ohtani for an interview special

Searching For Shohei: How Ben Verlander got to sit down with Ohtani for an interview special
Ben Verlander discusses how Shohei Ohtani wanted to sit down with him for an interview special.

Searching For Shohei: Ben Verlander heads back to Ohtani's old little league in Iwate, Japan

Searching For Shohei: Ben Verlander heads back to Ohtani's old little league in Iwate, Japan
Ben Verlander goes back to where it all started for Shohei Ohtani.

Searching For Shohei: Ben Verlander explores Japan's Baseball Hall of Fame

Searching For Shohei: Ben Verlander explores Japan's Baseball Hall of Fame
Ben Verlander explores Japan's Baseball Hall of Fame.

Searching For Shohei: Shohei Ohtani's impact around the globe & Flippin' Bats popularity in Japan

Searching For Shohei: Shohei Ohtani's impact around the globe & Flippin' Bats popularity in Japan
Ben Verlander did a meetup at the Tokyo Dome.
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
Major League Baseball

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

2 hours ago
MLB odds: 2022 World Series and MVP lines
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: 2022 World Series and MVP lines

5 hours ago
Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: Framber Valdez's curveball dazzles during LCS
Major League Baseball

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: Framber Valdez's curveball dazzles during LCS

1 day ago
Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone face uncertain futures with Yankees
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone face uncertain futures with Yankees

1 day ago
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros, Phillies advance to World Series
Major League Baseball

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros, Phillies advance to World Series

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes