New York Mets Thumbs up! Mets apologize to fans, then Javier Báez leads dramatic victory 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Turn those thumbs around, Mets fans – at least for one day.

The New York Mets, embroiled in self-inflicted controversy over the weekend, are suddenly engulfed in good feelings, thumbs lifted high throughout Citi Field after a dramatic 6-5 comeback victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

They did it in dramatic fashion, too, erasing a four-run deficit in the ninth inning. Javier Báez scored the winning run on a single by Michael Conforto, managing to hustle around from first base – with an assist from Marlins left fielder Jorge Alfaro, who booted the ball.

It also led to an excited reaction in the broadcast booth.

To stay up to date on all things Mets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

It was fitting that Báez played a central role in the win, too, as he was one of three players – Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar were the others – who created the mess on Sunday by making thumbs-down gestures to the fans when they managed to get hits.

Those gestures caused all sorts of drama around the team because while Pillar explained it away as just the boys trying to have some fun , Báez and Lindor both said it was a direct message to fans that they don’t like being booed – even though booing does tend to occur when you lose 12 times in a 14-game stretch, as the Mets did between Aug. 13-27.

Regardless, the players were called out for their behavior by both their own team president Sandy Alderson, who called it "unacceptable," and owner Steve Cohen, who said the players shouldn’t upset the people who essentially pay their salaries.

"These are young guys and sometimes we forget they are on a public stage and can make mistakes," Cohen said . "They hit the third rail, though, by messing with fans. And it is unacceptable. Hopefully, this is a teaching moment and they will learn from this."

Clearly , the message was received, as the players on Tuesday apologized for their behavior .

"Thumbs down for me means adversity, the adversity we have gone through in this whole time," Lindor said. "Like the negative things, we overcome it, so it’s like, ‘We did it! We went over it!’

"However, it was wrong, and I apologize to whoever I offended. It was not my intent to offend people."

Báez echoed Lindor, saying: "The fans obviously want to win, and they pay our salary like everybody says, but like, we want to win, too, and the frustration got to us. And, you know, I didn’t mean to offend anybody, and if I offend anybody, we apologize."

The Mets then went out and defeated the Marlins in dramatic fashion, finishing off a game that had been delayed back on April 11.

New York, which has endured a rollercoaster season that has seen it drop from first to third in the NL East since early August, has now won three games in a row.

Will this be the start of a surge? Perhaps one day the Mets will look back on this moment and see it as a turning point in their season. The game certainly brought the team together on Tuesday, with Alderson joining others in searching for a piece of jewelry that Báez apparently lost while scoring the winning run.

It remains to be seen whether the good feelings will last for the Mets. For now, we’ll just enjoy the highlights here:

Javier Báez scored from first base on Michael Conforto's single to give the New York Mets a thrilling 6-5 walk-off win over the Miami Marlins.

And then check out how the baseball world reacted to the drama on Tuesday.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from New York Mets Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.