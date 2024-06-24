Major League Baseball
2024 MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

Most MLB All-Star Appearances

Updated Jun. 24, 2024 11:36 a.m. ET

The MLB All-Star week is quickly approaching. Each year, the most outstanding players from both the American League and National League teams face off to win the Midsummer Classic. 

Here’s a list of the top 25 players with the most MLB All-Star appearances.

Most MLB All-Star Appearances

  • No. 1: Hank Aaron (25 appearances)
  • No. 2 (tie): Willie Mays (24 appearances)
  • No. 2 (tie): Stan Musial (24 appearances)
  • No .4: Mickey Mantle (20 appearances)
  • No. 5 (tie): Cal Ripken Jr. (19 appearances)
  • No. 5 (tie): Ted Williams (19 appearances)
  • No. 7 (tie): Rod Carew (18 appearances)
  • No. 7 (tie): Carl Yastrzemski (18 appearances)
  • No. 7 (tie): Yogi Berra (18 appearances)
  • No. 7 (tie): Al Kaline (18 appearances)
  • No. 7 (tie): Brooks Robinson (18 appearances)
  • No. 12 (tie): Pete Rose (17 appearances)
  • No. 12 (tie): Warren Spahn (17 appearances)
  • No. 14 (tie): Tony Gwynn (15 appearances)
  • No. 14 (tie): Ozzie Smith (15 appearances)
  • No. 14 (tie): Roberto Clemente (15 appearances)
  • No. 14 (tie): Nellie Fox (15 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Johnny Bench (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Barry Bonds (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Ernie Banks (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Frank Robinson (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Reggie Jackson (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Derek Jeter (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Alex Rodriguez (14 appearances)
  • No. 18 (tie): Iván Rodríguez (14 appearances)
ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports' retro broadcast of Giants vs. Cardinals at Rickwood Field | MLB on FOX

FOX Sports' retro broadcast of Giants vs. Cardinals at Rickwood Field | MLB on FOX

Which active players have the most MLB All-Star appearances?

There are 21 active MLB players who have made consecutive appearances in the MLB All-Star game. Here’s a list of the top 10 active players with the most MLB All-Star appearances:

Who has the most All-Star appearances of all time?

Hank Aaron holds the record for the most all-star appearances, with 25 appearances between 1954-1976.  

Which active player has the most All-Star appearances?

Mike Trout holds the record for the most All-Star appearances by an active player. From 2011-2024, Trout has appeared in 10 All-Star games. 

Who has the most consecutive All-Star appearances?

Not only does Hank Aaron hold the record for most All-Star appearances of all time, but he also holds the record for most consecutive All-Star appearances of any player. From 1955-1975, Aaron was selected as an All-Star - 21 seasons in a row!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jays' Orelvis Martínez lands 80-game drug suspension 2 days after MLB debut

Jays' Orelvis Martínez lands 80-game drug suspension 2 days after MLB debut

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes