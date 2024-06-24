Most MLB All-Star Appearances
The MLB All-Star week is quickly approaching. Each year, the most outstanding players from both the American League and National League teams face off to win the Midsummer Classic.
Here’s a list of the top 25 players with the most MLB All-Star appearances.
Most MLB All-Star Appearances
- No. 1: Hank Aaron (25 appearances)
- No. 2 (tie): Willie Mays (24 appearances)
- No. 2 (tie): Stan Musial (24 appearances)
- No .4: Mickey Mantle (20 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Cal Ripken Jr. (19 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Ted Williams (19 appearances)
- No. 7 (tie): Rod Carew (18 appearances)
- No. 7 (tie): Carl Yastrzemski (18 appearances)
- No. 7 (tie): Yogi Berra (18 appearances)
- No. 7 (tie): Al Kaline (18 appearances)
- No. 7 (tie): Brooks Robinson (18 appearances)
- No. 12 (tie): Pete Rose (17 appearances)
- No. 12 (tie): Warren Spahn (17 appearances)
- No. 14 (tie): Tony Gwynn (15 appearances)
- No. 14 (tie): Ozzie Smith (15 appearances)
- No. 14 (tie): Roberto Clemente (15 appearances)
- No. 14 (tie): Nellie Fox (15 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Johnny Bench (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Barry Bonds (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Ernie Banks (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Frank Robinson (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Reggie Jackson (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Derek Jeter (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Alex Rodriguez (14 appearances)
- No. 18 (tie): Iván Rodríguez (14 appearances)
Which active players have the most MLB All-Star appearances?
There are 21 active MLB players who have made consecutive appearances in the MLB All-Star game. Here’s a list of the top 10 active players with the most MLB All-Star appearances:
- No. 1: Mike Trout (10 appearances)
- No. 2: Justin Verlander (9 appearances)
- No. 3 (tie): Craig Kimbrel (8 appearances)
- No. 3 (tie): Jose Altuve (8 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Nolan Arenado (7 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Paul Goldschmidt (7 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Bryce Harper (7 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Aroldis Chapman (7 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Salvador Perez (7 appearances)
- No. 5 (tie): Chris Sale (7 appearances)
Who has the most All-Star appearances of all time?
Hank Aaron holds the record for the most all-star appearances, with 25 appearances between 1954-1976.
Which active player has the most All-Star appearances?
Mike Trout holds the record for the most All-Star appearances by an active player. From 2011-2024, Trout has appeared in 10 All-Star games.
Who has the most consecutive All-Star appearances?
Not only does Hank Aaron hold the record for most All-Star appearances of all time, but he also holds the record for most consecutive All-Star appearances of any player. From 1955-1975, Aaron was selected as an All-Star - 21 seasons in a row!
