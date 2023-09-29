Major League Baseball MLB Playoff Watch: What to follow — and what’s still to be decided — on a wild final weekend Updated Sep. 29, 2023 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Go crazy, Baltimore!"

It was just two years ago that the Orioles lost 110 games. On Thursday night, they were the latest team to pop champagne, clinching the American League East for the first time since 2014 with their first 100-win season since 1980.

But there's plenty left to decide after Thursday's wild slate of games.

The Rangers also had a chance to celebrate, but the champagne had to be put on ice at least another day. One out away from clinching a playoff berth, they were handed their latest blown save. The Mariners' J.P. Crawford breathed more life into Seattle's postseason hopes — and further muddied the AL playoff race — with a walk-off double.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other wild-card race, things got even wackier.

With the Marlins up 2-1 against the Mets in the top of the ninth inning, the game was suspended due to inclement weather — a decision that could bring massive ramifications, considering Miami is a half game up on the Cubs for the final National League wild-card spot.

Needless to say, plenty is still up for grabs entering the final three ( or four ) games of the regular season.

Remind me, who are the division winners?

AL East: Baltimore Orioles (100-59)*

AL Central: Minnesota Twins (85-74)

AL West: TBD (Texas Rangers 2.0 games up on Houston Astros)

NL East: Atlanta Braves (103-56)*

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60)

NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers (90-69)

*clinched best record in league

What to watch

With nine teams still fighting for five playoff spots, there's no shortage of games that matter.

But two series in particular hold major implications for everyone involved, and they both involve AL West contenders: Texas at Seattle and Houston at Arizona.

ABOUT THAT AL WEST …

A win Thursday would have clinched a playoff spot for the Rangers and put them on the precipice of their first division title since 2016. Crawford had other ideas. In the latest feat of the Seattle veteran's sensational 2023 season, he erased the Rangers' 2-1 lead in the ninth inning with a two-out, walk-off single to move the Mariners one game back of the Astros for the final wild-card spot.

The Rangers are two games up on the Astros, who hold the tiebreaker, for the division crown. The AL West winner would get a bye in the wild-card series.

J.P. Crawford hits walk-off single to keep Mariners' postseason hopes alive

Who has clinched a wild-card spot?

The Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) and Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) have both clinched the top wild-card spots in their respective leagues. As the No. 4 seeds, they'll be hosting their wild-card series.

But neither knows their opponent yet.

The final two wild-card spots in both leagues remain up for grabs.

NL TEAMS VYING FOR A PLAYOFF SPOT:

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75)

Current Position: No. 2 wild card — 1.5 games ahead of Marlins, 2.0 games ahead of Cubs, 3.0 games ahead of Reds

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker over the Cubs but not the Marlins or Reds.

What's The Latest: They took two of three against the White Sox. Had they swept on Thursday, they would have clinched a playoff spot. Instead, they can do so with their next win.

What's Left: vs. Astros

Miami Marlins (82-76)

Current Position: No. 3 wild card — 0.5 games ahead of Cubs, 1.5 games ahead of Reds

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker over the Cubs, D-backs and Reds

What's The Latest: Pandemonium. They stormed back for two runs in the ninth inning Thursday against the Mets to take a 2-1 lead and were threatening for more when inclement weather postponed the game. Now, it's possible they don't know their playoff fate until Monday.

What's Left: at Pirates (and ninth inning vs Mets)

Chicago Cubs (82-77)

Current Position: 0.5 games back of Marlins for No. 3 wild card

Tiebreaker: They do not have the tiebreaker against the Marlins, D-backs or Reds.

What's The Latest: WOOF. A dismal start to the week in Atlanta dropped them out of a playoff spot. They botched a fly ball to lose a game Tuesday, lost in extras Wednesday, then got swept Thursday.

What's Left: at Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (81-78)

Current Position: 1.5 games back of Marlins for No. 3 wild card

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker against the Cubs and D-backs but not the Marlins.

What The Latest: It's been a bit of a free fall, having dropped five of their past seven games. But if they can sweep the Cardinals, they've still got a shot.

What's Left: at Cardinals

San Diego Padres

Current Position: STILL TECHNICALLY ALIVE!

They're 3.5 games back of the Marlins, who now have four games left to finish after Thursday's debacle. They need to sweep the White Sox and have the Marlins and Cubs lose out to have a chance.

AL TEAMS VYING FOR A PLAYOFF SPOT:

Texas Rangers (89-70)

Current Position: No. 1 in AL West — 2.0 games ahead of Astros

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker over the Mariners and Blue Jays but not the Astros.

What's The Latest: Despite another brutal blown save Thursday, they've been hot lately. They can clinch a playoff spot with their next win. Their magic number to win the division is two.

What's Left: at Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (88-71)

Current Position: No. 2 wild card — 1.0 game ahead of Astros, 2.0 games ahead of Mariners

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker over the Astros but not the Mariners or Rangers.

What's The Latest: They dropped two of three to the Yankees. Their magic number for a playoff berth is two.

What's Left: at Rays

Houston Astros (87-72)

Current Position: No. 3 wild card — 1.0 game ahead of Mariners; 2.0 games behind Rangers atop AL West

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker over the Rangers but not the Blue Jays or Mariners.

What's The Latest: It's been a disastrous month of September, but if they sweep the D-backs, they're in — and could still win the division. If they take two of three or worse, the door is open for Seattle.

What's Left: at D-backs

Seattle Mariners (86-73)

Current Position: 1.0 game back of Astros for No. 3 wild-card

Tiebreaker: They have the tiebreaker over the Astros and Blue Jays but not the Rangers.

What's The Latest: It's been a brutal past week, getting swept over the weekend in Texas and dropping two of three to Houston. But Crawford's heroics Thursday at home give them a fighting chance. If they can sweep the Rangers, the Astros would also have to sweep to keep them out.

What's Left: vs. Rangers

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and MLB as a whole for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers' editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

share