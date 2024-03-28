Major League Baseball MLB Opening Day: Best moments from baseball's season opener Updated Mar. 28, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get your peanuts and Cracker Jack ready.

Baseball is back, with every MLB team in action throughout a jam-packed Opening Day. Highlights include an NLDS rematch between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, Shohei Ohtani's much anticipated Dodgers debut, and the Texas Rangers' first step in a quest to repeat as champions against the Cubs.

And so much more. These are the best moments from Opening Day.

Let the games begin!

The first at-bat of Opening Day resulted in Corbin Burnes collecting his first strikeout in a Baltimore Orioles uniform against Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.

First Opening Day homer!

The first home run of Opening Day belonged to none other than 11-time All-Star Mike Trout, who, in his first at-bat of the season, crushed a slider from Burnes into the Orioles' bullpen, which also signified the first run of the day.

Santander says sayonara!

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander hit the first home run of the season for Baltimore, launching a delivery from Angels reliever José Suarez into the left field bleachers at Camden Yards.

Reid tosses the first pitch!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the mound at Kauffman Stadium to deliver the first pitch. Apparently, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed Reid's offering, as he posted on X: "Anyone know if coach Reid threw a strike?"

Lewis leaves the yard!

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis, who set a franchise record last season by launching four grand slams, picked up where he left off by leaving the yard in his first at-bat of the season (this time for a solo shot).

Díaz hits a dinger!

Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz scored the first run of Tampa Bay's season by lining a solo shot over the left field fence.

Springer hits a solo shot!

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer's first home run of the season tied the game for Toronto, as he lifted a solo shot into the left field bleachers at Tropicana Field.

Junior goes big fly!

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerror Jr. hit a monster home run for his first of the year, as he cleared the center field fence by plenty to add another run to Toronto's lead.

Sho-time!

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made himself at home by knocking his first hit at Dodger Stadium as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers — a double that he tried to stretch into a triple before being caught in a pickle as Mookie Betts opted to stay at third.

Mookie moonshot

Fresh off the series in Seoul, South Korea, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts launched his second homer of the season on a towering fly ball that cleared the left field fence.

Freeman hits his first!

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman followed Betts' example, by crushing a hanging breaking ball over the center field wall.

Neymar on the mound?

International superstar soccer player Neymar tossed the first pitch at the Pirates-Marlins game.

Reynolds ties the game!

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds picked a perfect time to launch his first home run of the season, as he erased the Miami Marlins' lead with a game-tying two-run shot.

Double-dipping!

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Martini made his presence known on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, as he launched two homers against the Washington Nationals.

Lee lines one!

Former KBO star Jung Hoo Lee recorded his first knock in a San Francisco Giants uniform by lining a base hit to center field off Padres' starter Yu Darvish.

