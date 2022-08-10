Major League Baseball MLB odds: Surprise team moves into playoff contention, huge liability 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A team that last won an MLB playoff series eight years ago and were sellers, not buyers, at the trade deadline, has moved into wild-card contention. And, if they can win it all, look for some serious gambling implications.

The under-the-radar Baltimore Orioles – quick, name their manager – are only half a game out of the third wild-card spot in the American League entering play Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Orioles' bid for a wild-card spot (with odds via FOX Bet)

ORIOLES ODDS AT FOX BET *

Win American League East Division: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Win American League pennant: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Win World Series: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman to win AL Rookie of the Year: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total

* = as of 8/10/2022

The Orioles — under fourth-year manager Brandon Hyde — appeared to throw in the towel at the trade deadline when they dealt outfielder Trey Mancini and reliever Jorge López in separate deals. It was an interesting move considering Baltimore was 52-51 at the time and 2 ½ games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros, while López was sent to the Minnesota Twins.

Orioles steal one away from the Blue Jays despite two HRs from Bo Bichette The Baltimore Orioles' scored two runs in the 8th to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. Bo Bichette has two home runs and four RBI in the loss.

Yet here the O's are, on the cusp of their first playoff appearance since 2016, thanks to a 10-game win streak from July 3-13. The AL East title is likely out of reach – Baltimore is 12 ½ games behind the New York Yankees heading into Wednesday's play – but they are very much in the wild-card mix.

"The Orioles are making noise," FOX Bet senior trader Tieme Wesselink said. "We laid them as high as +50000 to win the American League and +100000 to win the World Series. It would be a massive story if we pay out +100000 bets on the World Series winner.

"They have come on slowly but surely and are now +4000 to win the American League. They are our largest liability in all states."

The postseason has mostly eluded the Orioles since 1997, when Baltimore lost in the AL Championship Series to Cleveland, 4-2. Since then, the Orioles are 1-2 in playoff series and 1-1 in wild-card games. The O's were an AL-worst 52-110 last season.

Baltimore is 23-10 since July 1 to remain in playoff contention despite trading two of their top players.

The popular Mancini was the 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year after sitting out 2020 as he was battling colon cancer. Mancini, who competed in the 2021 Home Run Derby, is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs.

López, who was a first-time All-Star this season, was 4-6 with a 1.68 ERA and 19 saves for the Orioles. He did not allow a hit in two-thirds of an inning in the All-Star Game.

How are the Orioles doing it? Pitching.

Baltimore is third in bullpen ERA (3.10) and tied for fifth in saves with 32. Keep in mind, the O's had the worst ERA in 2021 (5.84).

Journeyman Jordan Lyles – pitching for his seventh organization – leads Baltimore's starting pitchers.

Lyles, the No. 38 pick in 2008, is 9-8 with a 4.35 ERA but is 5-1 with a 3.26 ERA since July 1.

On the other end of Lyle's pitches is Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in 2019. The rookie is hitting .253 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and .799 OPS.

Rutschman is the only player in history to have five homers, 22 doubles and 25 walks in the first 57 games of his career.

"They are still a relatively big price to make the playoffs, but anything can happen if they make the postseason," Wesselink said. "We have them available at +500 to make the playoffs."

Are you ready to back Rutschman, Lyles and the Orioles? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

