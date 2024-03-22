Major League Baseball
MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday left off Orioles' opening-day roster
Updated Mar. 22, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET

MLB's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday, will not make the Baltimore Orioles' opening-day roster, per multiple reports.

The 20-year-old Holliday has managed to record an impressive .311 batting average with a .954 OPS in 45 Grapefruit League at-bats. The former No. 1 pick also hit two home runs — including a grand slam — and six RBIs.

Holliday, the son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, will be sent down for another stint with Triple-A Norfolk, a level that he only played 18 games at last season. 

Holliday batted .323 with a .442 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 75 RBIs and 24 steals in 125 games for four minor league teams from the Class A to Triple-A levels last season. He primarily played second base and shortstop while also making two appearances at third base.

Despite an impressive outing in Orioles camp, Holliday will wait to make his highly anticipated big-league debut until vice president and general manager Mike Elias decides the young infielder is ready for a roster spot.

Notably, the Orioles also optioned outfielder Kyle Stowers, the team's spring training home run leader (seven), to minor-league camp along with outfielder Heston Kjerstad, per the Baltimore Banner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

