Major League Baseball How to win $1,000 on A's vs. Angels for free 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Now that the trade dust has settled, one of the most important things to remember is that the rosters you will see on Saturday are the ones that you will see the final week in September.

There is no August waiver trade period anymore. For teams in contention like the Oakland Athletics, getting things settled now could be the difference between October baseball and golf tee times because there are no other options to improve.

The Athletics are in the lead for the second American League wild-card spot but have both the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays reloaded and chasing them down for that honor. So playing games against teams like the Los Angeles Angels can have a big impact down the stretch.

So in a way, Saturday’s game between the Angels and A's (4:05 p.m. ET on FS1) kicks off the pennant race. And it gives you a chance to win $1,000 with FOX Super 6. If you answer all six questions in the MLB Late Inning Challenge, you can win $1,000. It’s easy and free to play – just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here are six things you should know about the Athletics and Angels.

1. Oaktown additions

The Athletics were active on Friday, picking up Starling Marte and a reliable catcher in Yan Gomes, who just came off the disabled list for the Nationals. Josh Harrison also fills a utility role for the A’s – something that Oakland has traditionally thrived with. The A’s were aggressive buyers at a time when they needed to be.

2. L.A. story

The Angels were fairly quiet, not really selling and not bringing in the starting pitching they need to make a move next year. What the Angels have to be looking at is the possibility that adding Mike Trout down the stretch will give them a boost. There’s also the realization that saving capital for the offseason may be the best plan.

3. Cole guy

Saturday's Oakland starter Cole Irvin has been one of the biggest surprises for the Athletics. Acquired in a trade from the Phillies during the offseason, Irvin’s 7-9 record with a 3.62 ERA doesn’t tell the whole story. He has found an uptick in his fastball after being pegged as a soft tosser in Philadelphia’s system. He will eat innings and won't yield too many walks.

4. Coming up clutch

The Angels have not been one of those teams on a lot of people’s minds. Oh sure, they have Shohei Ohtani and Trout, but America doesn’t see them a lot. But one thing to keep in mind: in games that are late and close (seventh inning or later, ahead or behind by one and with tying run on base or on deck) the Angels have the fifth-best OPS in the sport and second-best (behind the Yankees) in the AL at .744 coming into Friday.

5. Better bull

So how are the Athletics and Angels separated at the top of the standings? Take a look at the bullpens. Oakland has a 3.81 ERA from its relievers – 10th best in baseball. The Angels have struggled with a 4.82 ERA – No. 24 in the game. Some of that could be inning load – the Athletics are second from the bottom in reliever innings at 323.1 coming into Friday (only the White Sox have thrown fewer innings) The Angels have thrown 392.1 – 8th most in the game.

6. Making a move

The AL West title likely will be won by the Houston Astros. But the Athletics have to look in the rearview mirror to see the bulk of the AL East – not to mention the Seattle Mariners – trying to hunt them down. If Oakland wants to head back to the postseason, it has to make sure that takes care of business against the Angels and the teams that are out of the race.

Play FOX's Super 6 contests all MLB season long for your chance to win thousands of dollars for free! Just download the Super 6 app for your chance to win big!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.