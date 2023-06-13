Major League Baseball MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records Updated Jun. 13, 2023 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The list of MLB Home Run Derby champions stands as a testament to sheer athleticism and raw strength. These remarkable individuals have captivated audiences with their display of long-ball prowess.

From the towering shots that clear the outfield walls to the adrenaline-fueled showdowns under dazzling stadium lights, the champions have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Check out the complete list of MLB Home Run Derby winners.

MLB Home Run Derby Champions

Who has the most Home Run Derby wins?

Ken Griffey Jr. holds the record for the most Home Run Derby wins with three victories. Prince Fielder, Yoenis Céspedes, and Pete Alonso have won the derby twice.

Who has hit the most home runs in a single round?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds the record for most home runs hit in a single round of the Home Run Derby with 40. Below are the top five:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 40 home runs

Joc Pederson - 39

Pete Alonso - 35

Julio Rodríguez - 32

Juan Soto and Julio Rodríguez - 31

Who has hit the most home runs in a Home Run Derby?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds the record for most home runs hit in a single derby with 91 back in 2019. Here’s a list of the top ten results:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 91 home runs (2019)

Julio Rodríguez - 81 (2022)

Pete Alonso - 74 (2021)

Giancarlo Stanton - 61 (2016)

Joc Pederson - 60 (2019)

Trey Mancini - 59 (2021)

Pete Alonso - 57 (2019)

Kyle Schwarber - 55 (2018)

Juan Soto - 53 (2022)

Aaron Judge - 47 (2017)

