MLB Home Run Derby Winners: Full list of champions and records
The list of MLB Home Run Derby champions stands as a testament to sheer athleticism and raw strength. These remarkable individuals have captivated audiences with their display of long-ball prowess.
From the towering shots that clear the outfield walls to the adrenaline-fueled showdowns under dazzling stadium lights, the champions have left an indelible mark on the sport.
Check out the complete list of MLB Home Run Derby winners.
MLB Home Run Derby Champions
- 1985 - Dave Parker (Cincinnati Reds)
- 1986 - Darryl Strawberry (New York Mets) and Wally Joyner (California Angels)
- 1987 - Andre Dawson (Chicago Cubs) defeated Eric Davis (Cincinnati Reds)
- 1988 - No Home Run Derby due to rain.
- 1989 - Eric Davis (Cincinnati Reds) and Rubén Sierra (Texas Rangers)
- 1990 - Ryne Sandberg (Chicago Cubs)
- 1991 - Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1992 - Mark McGwire (Oakland Athletics)
- 1993 - Juan González (Texas Rangers)
- 1994 - Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle Mariners)
- 1995 - Frank Thomas (Chicago White Sox)
- 1996 - Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants)
- 1997 - Tino Martinez (New York Yankees)
- 1998 - Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle Mariners)
- 1999 - Ken Griffey Jr. (Seattle Mariners)
- 2000 - Sammy Sosa (Chicago Cubs)
- 2001 - Luis Gonzalez (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- 2002 - Jason Giambi (New York Yankees)
- 2003 - Garret Anderson (Anaheim Angels)
- 2004 - Miguel Tejada (Baltimore Orioles)
- 2005 - Bobby Abreu (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 2006 - Ryan Howard (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 2007 - Vladimir Guerrero (Los Angeles Angels)
- 2008 - Justin Morneau (Minnesota Twins)
- 2009 - Prince Fielder (Milwaukee Brewers)
- 2010 - David Ortiz (Boston Red Sox)
- 2011 - Robinson Canó (New York Yankees)
- 2012 - Prince Fielder (Detroit Tigers)
- 2013 - Yoenis Céspedes (Oakland Athletics)
- 2014 - Yoenis Céspedes (Oakland Athletics)
- 2015 - Todd Frazier (Cincinnati Reds)
- 2016 - Giancarlo Stanton (Miami Marlins)
- 2017 - Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
- 2018 - Bryce Harper (Washington Nationals)
- 2019 - Pete Alonso (New York Mets)
- 2020 - No Home Run Derby due to the shortened season and COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2021 - Pete Alonso (New York Mets)
- 2022 - Juan Soto (Washington Nationals)
Who has the most Home Run Derby wins?
Ken Griffey Jr. holds the record for the most Home Run Derby wins with three victories. Prince Fielder, Yoenis Céspedes, and Pete Alonso have won the derby twice.
Who has hit the most home runs in a single round?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds the record for most home runs hit in a single round of the Home Run Derby with 40. Below are the top five:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 40 home runs
- Joc Pederson - 39
- Pete Alonso - 35
- Julio Rodríguez - 32
- Juan Soto and Julio Rodríguez - 31
Who has hit the most home runs in a Home Run Derby?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds the record for most home runs hit in a single derby with 91 back in 2019. Here’s a list of the top ten results:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 91 home runs (2019)
- Julio Rodríguez - 81 (2022)
- Pete Alonso - 74 (2021)
- Giancarlo Stanton - 61 (2016)
- Joc Pederson - 60 (2019)
- Trey Mancini - 59 (2021)
- Pete Alonso - 57 (2019)
- Kyle Schwarber - 55 (2018)
- Juan Soto - 53 (2022)
- Aaron Judge - 47 (2017)
