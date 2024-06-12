Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Draft order, date: Every pick for Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A Published Jun. 12, 2024 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB Draft serves as a crucial event for teams to replenish their talent pool by selecting promising amateur players from various levels of competition. Here’s all you need to know about the 2024 MLB Draft, Lottery , and Draft Order.

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place on July 14-16 in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. The opening rounds will begin at 5 p.m. ET on July 14, with the remainder of the draft beginning at 12 p.m. ET on July 15 and July 16.

Kansas City Royals’ Cole Ragans talks about his MLB draft day story | Flippin Bats

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The 2024 MLB Draft will be held in Arlington, Texas.

How is the MLB Draft Order determined?

The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 pick due to winning the MLB Draft Lottery. The worst teams have higher odds of winning the lottery, but every team that misses the postseason ultimately has an opportunity to get the No. 1 pick.

The lottery determines the initial six picks of the draft, while the remaining non-playoff teams are selected in reverse order of their standings from the previous year. Following that, the postseason contenders are ordered based on their elimination in the playoffs, with the World Series champions picking last.

2024 MLB Draft Order

Round 1

1. Cleveland Guardians

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. Colorado Rockies

4. Oakland Athletics

5. Chicago White Sox

6. Kansas City Royals

7. St. Louis Cardinals

8. Los Angeles Angels

9. Pittsburgh Pirates

10. Washington Nationals

11. Detroit Tigers

12. Boston Red Sox

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Chicago Cubs

15. Seattle Mariners

16. Miami Marlins

17. Milwaukee Brewers

18. Tampa Bay Rays

19. New York Mets

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. Minnesota Twins

22. Baltimore Orioles

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

30. Texas Rangers

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

31. Arizona Diamondbacks

32. Baltimore Orioles

Compensation Picks

33. Minnesota Twins

Competitive Balance Round A

34. Milwaukee Brewers

35. Arizona Diamondbacks

36. Cleveland Guardians

37. Pittsburgh Pirates

38. Colorado Rockies

39. Kansas City Royals

share