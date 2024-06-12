2024 MLB Draft order, date: Every pick for Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A
The MLB Draft serves as a crucial event for teams to replenish their talent pool by selecting promising amateur players from various levels of competition. Here’s all you need to know about the 2024 MLB Draft, Lottery, and Draft Order.
When is the 2024 MLB Draft?
The 2024 MLB Draft will take place on July 14-16 in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. The opening rounds will begin at 5 p.m. ET on July 14, with the remainder of the draft beginning at 12 p.m. ET on July 15 and July 16.
Where is the 2024 MLB Draft?
The 2024 MLB Draft will be held in Arlington, Texas.
How is the MLB Draft Order determined?
The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 pick due to winning the MLB Draft Lottery. The worst teams have higher odds of winning the lottery, but every team that misses the postseason ultimately has an opportunity to get the No. 1 pick.
The lottery determines the initial six picks of the draft, while the remaining non-playoff teams are selected in reverse order of their standings from the previous year. Following that, the postseason contenders are ordered based on their elimination in the playoffs, with the World Series champions picking last.
2024 MLB Draft Order
Round 1
11. Detroit Tigers
12. Boston Red Sox
14. Chicago Cubs
15. Seattle Mariners
16. Miami Marlins
18. Tampa Bay Rays
19. New York Mets
21. Minnesota Twins
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
28. Houston Astros
30. Texas Rangers
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
31. Arizona Diamondbacks
32. Baltimore Orioles
Compensation Picks
33. Minnesota Twins
Competitive Balance Round A
34. Milwaukee Brewers
35. Arizona Diamondbacks
36. Cleveland Guardians
37. Pittsburgh Pirates
38. Colorado Rockies
39. Kansas City Royals
-
2024 MLB player poll names Shohei Ohtani best in baseball; Who's most overrated?
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers over Yankees after convincing series win?
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to miss 'about a month' due to knee surgery
-
Yankees learn valuable lessons without Juan Soto while narrowly avoiding sweep vs. Dodgers
How Teoscar Hernández emerged as an unsung hero of the Dodgers' offense
-
2024 MLB player poll names Shohei Ohtani best in baseball; Who's most overrated?
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers over Yankees after convincing series win?
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to miss 'about a month' due to knee surgery
-
Yankees learn valuable lessons without Juan Soto while narrowly avoiding sweep vs. Dodgers
How Teoscar Hernández emerged as an unsung hero of the Dodgers' offense