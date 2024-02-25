Major League Baseball
Mets' Kodai Senga won't pitch for three weeks after PRP shot
Published Feb. 25, 2024 2:59 p.m. ET

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his ailing right shoulder and won't throw for three weeks, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Sunday.

While Senga started spring training camp with the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida, he reported shoulder fatigue following multiple bullpen sessions. The team had him return to New York for an MRI on Wednesday which revealed that the 31-year-old had a moderate posterior capsule strain in his pitching shoulder.

Although the possibility of being named the Opening Day pitcher is likely ruled out, Mendoza said the hope is the shot will speed up the healing process. 

"Let the shot do the work, and once we start ramping up his throwing program, we'll have a better idea how he's bouncing back and all that," Mendoza said.

Even after Senga is given the go-ahead to throw following his three-week rest, he will need to use the rest of spring training to prepare for the upcoming season. Likely, Senga will start the regular season on the injured list, as the team will open its season at home against the Brewers on March 28.

After an 11-year run in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League, Senga joined the MLB and was named an All-Star and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in his first season, after going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts.

The former Softbank Hawks ace will enter the second season of a five-year, $75 million contract he signed with the Mets in December 2022.

