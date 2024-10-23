Major League Baseball Longest World Series Droughts: Current and All-Time Updated Oct. 23, 2024 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baseball has a rich history filled with memorable moments, but for some teams, the pursuit of a World Series title has been a long and challenging journey. From teams that are still searching for their first championship to those that haven’t won in decades, these droughts highlight the ups and downs of life in the league. Keep reading for more information about the longest active and inactive World Series droughts in Major League Baseball.

Longest Active World Series Title Droughts

Longest Inactive World Series Title Droughts

What is the longest world series drought ever?

The longest world series drought ever, whether active or inactive, belongs to the Chicago Cubs, with a 107-year drought. This drought lasted from 1909 all the way to 2016, when the Cubs defeated Cleveland 4-3.

What is the longest active world series drought?

Currently, the Cleveland Guardians have the longest active world series drought, having won their last title in 1948, 75 seasons ago.

