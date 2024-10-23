Longest World Series Droughts: Current and All-Time
Baseball has a rich history filled with memorable moments, but for some teams, the pursuit of a World Series title has been a long and challenging journey. From teams that are still searching for their first championship to those that haven’t won in decades, these droughts highlight the ups and downs of life in the league. Keep reading for more information about the longest active and inactive World Series droughts in Major League Baseball.
Longest Active World Series Title Droughts
- No. 1: Cleveland Guardians - 75 seasons (Last title in 1948)
- No. 2 (tie): Milwaukee Brewers/Pilots - 55 seasons (No titles)
- No. 2 (tie): San Diego Padres - 55 seasons (No titles)
- No. 4: Seattle Mariners - 48 seasons (No titles)
- No. 5: Pittsburgh Pirates - 45 seasons (Last title in 1979)
- No. 6: Baltimore Orioles - 40 seasons (Last title in 1983)
- No. 7: Detroit Tigers - 39 seasons (Last title in 1984)
- No. 8: New York Mets - 37 seasons (Last title in 1986)
- No. 9: Oakland Athletics - 35 seasons (Last title in 1989)
- No. 10: Cincinnati Reds - 34 seasons (Last title in 1990)
- No. 11: Minnesota Twins - 33 seasons (Last title in 1991)
- No. 12: Colorado Rockies - 32 seasons (No titles)
- No. 13: Toronto Blue Jays - 31 seasons (Last title in 1993)
- No. 14: Tampa Bay Rays - 27 seasons (No titles)
Longest Inactive World Series Title Droughts
- No. 1: Chicago Cubs - 107 years (1909-2016)
- No. 2: Chicago White Sox - 87 years (1918-2005)
- No. 3: Boston Red Sox - 85 years (1919-2004)
- No. 4: Philadelphia Phillies - 77 years (1903-1980)
- No. 5: Baltimore Orioles/St. Louis Browns - 63 years (1903-1966)
- No. 6 (tie): Texas Rangers/Washington Senators - 62 years (1961-2022)
- No. 6 (tie): Minnesota Twins/Washington Senators - 62 years (1925-1987)
- No. 8 (tie): San Francisco Giants - 55 years (1955-2010)
- No. 8 (tie): Houston Astros - 55 years (1962-2017)
- No. 10: Los Angeles Dodgers - 52 years (1903-1955)
What is the longest world series drought ever?
The longest world series drought ever, whether active or inactive, belongs to the Chicago Cubs, with a 107-year drought. This drought lasted from 1909 all the way to 2016, when the Cubs defeated Cleveland 4-3.
What is the longest active world series drought?
Currently, the Cleveland Guardians have the longest active world series drought, having won their last title in 1948, 75 seasons ago.
