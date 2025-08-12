Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Streaking Padres, Mariners Both Move Into Tie For 1st Published Aug. 13, 2025 10:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

The Padres tied the Dodgers in the NL West

Things have been going well for the Padres of late. They picked up a bunch of players like Ryan O’Hearn, Ramon Laureano and Freddy Fermin at the trade deadline to help fill holes and add depth to their roster, while also adding flame-throwing closer Mason Miller to the bullpen. The result has been an 8-3 record in August so far, and that last win, recorded on Tuesday night against the Giants, pushed the Padres into a tie for first place in the NL West.

One other deadline addition, Nestor Cortes, started the game and threw 4.2 innings of 1-run ball before he was lifted. The aforementioned Laureano started in left, went 2-for-3 with a walk, and was driven in twice on the night.

The bullpen held San Francisco scoreless the rest of the way, and San Diego would win, 5-1. Great news for the Padres, of course — especially since the Dodgers would lose on Tuesday — but pretty terrible for the Giants. They’re now 59-61, nine games back in the NL West and 5.5 back of a wild card spot, and have lost four in a row. They’ll try to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday with Kai-Wei Teng on the mound against Nick Pivetta.

Mathematically, it’s not a must-win game, but with the way the Giants have been playing of late — they’re 14-21 since the start of July, and haven’t posted a winning record in a month since April — they all are at this point.

And the Mariners tied the Astros, too

The Padres weren’t the only team to move into first place on Tuesday, as the Mariners managed the feat, as well. Their win was much more of a nail biter, as they ended up scoring just one run against the Orioles, but one was all they needed thanks to one George Kirby.

Kirby started and threw seven scoreless innings, scattering three hits while striking out seven O’s. Josh Naylor continued to come up huge for the Mariners since they picked him up from the Diamondbacks well before last month’s trade deadline, as he drove in a run with a single in the top of the first inning. Naylor is batting .286/.355/.554 with four homers, eight RBIs and 11 (!) steals in 16 games since the deal. It’s more than making up for Eugenio Suárez’s slow start since his own trade from Arizona, that’s for sure, and you can tell because Seattle has now won eight games in a row.

With the Astros getting crushed by the Red Sox, 14-1, the Mariners moved into a tie for first place in the AL West. Even as we approach mid-August, there’s still a ton of season left, with both clubs having 42 games remaining on their schedule. Still. What an exciting development! Seattle was a season-worst seven games back just over one month ago, and now they’ve tied things up.

The Dodgers (apparently) can't beat the Angels

The Dodgers didn’t win, no, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of effort or opportunity. Maybe they just aren’t allowed to defeat the Angels anymore, as part of some cosmic deal that allowed them to sign Shohei Ohtani. It’s probably going to be worth it in the end, if so, but in the moments where they’re holding up their end of the bargain, well. Painful.

How else can you explain this triple play coming off the bat of Ohtani, anyway? Sure, Zach Neto is one of the best shortstops in the game, fair.

Bang bang bang. What a play! Great positioning, great reaction time, an excellent heads-up move to run to second for the tag, too. And then being able to catch the runner going back to first, too? Neto knew exactly what he was about from the second he started running toward that liner, and the result was a beautiful triple play.

Ohtani would get his revenge later by hitting a ball where no one but a fan could catch it, and it also served as the go-ahead run for the Dodgers in the ninth.

That was Ohtani’s 43rd homer of the season, which puts him in a tie for fifth-most on the single-season Dodgers list, and also gave him sole possession of the NL home run lead. Oh, and it was his fourth-straight game with a dinger, too.

It wasn’t enough, however. With two on in the ninth, already tied once more 6-6, Jo Adell came to the plate, and he hit a ball right into the dirt that bounced so far and so high that it cleared the left side of the infield.



See? Cosmic deal. The Angels are now 5-0 against the Dodgers in 2025 after splitting the season series 2-2 in 2024.

Alonso makes Mets history (then makes it again)

Pete Alonso is the Mets’ new all-time home run leader, after bashing career dinger No. 253 against the Braves on Tuesday. He passed Darryl Strawberry with that third-inning homer, but don’t worry, Straw, you’re still ahead in iconic appearances on "The Simpsons".

Alonso wasted no time in extending his record, either, as 254 was smashed in the sixth, putting the Mets up, 11-5.

It was a big homer night for New York, with the Mets crushing a half-dozen of them in what ended up being a 13-5 victory. That was just their second win in August — they’re 2-8 in the month — but there’s still plenty of it left for the Mets, who are five games back of the Phillies in the NL East but do hold a wild card, to fix that crooked number.

Not a triple play, but

This was still a wild defensive play from the Mets that nabbed two Braves.

The communication on both sides is good fun to watch, even if it didn’t pay off for Atlanta at all.

Bo and Vlad, Vlad and Bo

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. combined to make a spectacular defensive play to end the fourth inning for the Blue Jays, and you just have to see it. Bichette ranges, goes off-balance a bit but recovers to make a strong throw to first. It’s a bit off-target, though, which means Guerrero needs to stretch… and then stretch some more.

Dude can pick it.

Don’t forget about the Guardians

While the Cleveland Guardians didn’t move into a postseason spot with their W on Tuesday, they at least managed to keep pace with the Yankees for the last wild card spot, and sit just one game back of them. They can thank the performance of star third baseman José Ramírez for that, as he hit home run number 24 of the season in the first inning to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead over the Marlins…

…and then hit another solo shot in the eighth, with the score tied up 3-3, to give Cleveland the lead. That would prove to be the game-winner, too.

Ramírez is now just five dingers shy of a 30 homer, 30 steals season — it would be the third such campaign of his career — while the Guardians find themselves 8-2 in August, and 22-8 over their last 30 games.

