Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Cal Raleigh Hits Homers 40, 41, Extending MLB Lead Published Jul. 28, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball:

Raleigh is first to 40, then hits another

Cal Raleigh, 2025 Home Run Derby winner and MLB home run leader, was a little slow on the dinger front coming off of the All-Star break. The Mariners’ catcher picked up his first long ball of the second "half" on July 22, however, and then over the weekend went deep two more times. The first shot came on Saturday, giving Raleigh his 40th blast of the year — he’s the first player in 2025 to 40, and to this point still the only one at that point.

Not satisfied with that lead, however, Big Dumper added to it on Sunday with another homer.

With Aaron Judge hitting the IL with a flexor strain, this flurry of home runs and RBIs is not great for his Triple Crown chances, which were already going to be contentious given the season Raleigh is having. Of course, there’s still over two months of said season left, so it’s a little early to be declarative in that regard either way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classic Scherzer

The Blue Jays’ bullpen might have wasted the effort by allowing seven runs after his exit, but there was plenty to be excited about in Max Scherzer’s start on Sunday. He went seven innings on 96 pitches, striking out 11 Tigers against zero walks, while allowing three runs and three hits. If he’s shaken the rust off enough to look like that, then Toronto’s rotation just got a bigger boost than expected.

Now, that’s one start, and Scherzer is (1) 40 years old and (2) just got his ERA for the season under five with that outing. However, if he can even be that guy on occasion, if that kind of pitcher is still in there somewhere this late in his career, then that’s good news for the Blue Jays. Hey, he had a 3.89 ERA with 214 strikeouts over 196 innings between 2023 and 2024 — he might have something left in the tank just like the Jays hoped he did back when they signed him this past offseason.

Trout finally reaches 1,000 RBIs

Mike Trout hit a career milestone on Sunday: after a few days of sitting at 999 RBIs, he picked up numbers 1,000 and 1,001 with one swing of the bat, a two-run shot off of Logan Gilbert.

That home run was also the 397th for the Angels’ slugger, so he’s real close to another notable round number in his career. After Trout goes yard three more times, he’ll be just the eighth player with this hyperspecific set of career numbers: at least 1,000 RBIs, 1,000 runs, 400 home runs, 300 doubles, 50 triples and 200 steals. The current group is Willie Mays, Henry Aaron, Dave Winfield, Frank Robinson, Andre Dawson, Barry Bonds and Carlos Beltran. Pretty good company, and Trout’s turning 34 next month — he’s got plenty of time to try to work his way further up the ranks.

A’s sweep Astros. Wait, really?

The Astros were very briefly on top of the world last week, but they’ve come crashing down since. They were tied for the best record in the American League with the Blue Jays when they woke up on Thursday morning, but then the big bad Athletics showed up on the schedule, and swept Houston. Not exactly the expected plans for the weekend, but the four consecutive losses now have the Astros at 60-46, four games up on the Mariners in the AL West but three games behind Toronto for the AL’s top record.

It was a bloodbath, too: the Astros lost 5-2 on Friday, but on Saturday they went down 15-3 thanks to allowing A’s rookie Nick Kurtz to have a historic night at the plate , then were defeated 5-1 and 7-1 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The A’s outscored the Astros 32-7 in four games, lopping 25 runs off of Houston's run differential for the season almost instantaneously and leaving it at +39.

Meanwhile, the A’s are still in the midst of a lost season – even after going +25 over four days, their run differential is at -121 – but it’s at least one where they’re playing much better of late, and seeing a rookie like Kurtz, who was drafted just last year fourth-overall, dominate like he has is a comfort when you put it next to their record. He’s hitting .309/.378/.683 with 23 homers in 67 games, and if he can keep it up, he’ll continue his streak — both amateur and professional — of never posting a full-season OPS below 1.000. He might be a good hitter.

Rafaela reminds that he’s not just an outfielder

Ceddanne Rafaela is back to playing second base for the Red Sox with Marcelo Mayer on the 10-day IL, and you’d think he’s been there the whole time rather than playing an excellent defensive outfield. Some guys just have all the instincts and athletic skill on the defensive side, however. Which Rafael reminded everyone of with this unassisted double play at second base against the Dodgers on Sunday:

It looks impressive enough from that angle, but the zoomed-in slow-motion replay from another angle really adds to just how close the play was:

That talk of his outfield defense isn’t hyperbole, either: Rafaela was worth nearly two wins defensively by wins above replacement in 2024, and has already matched that in 2025 while leading in outfield assists with seven. That he can just slot in at second and look like he’s a game-changer there, too, is wild.

Schwarber had a defensive highlight, too

Don’t worry, it was befitting the Phillies’ slugger. Kyle Schwarber might be known for his bat, and also let’s say not known for his glove, but here he made it work.

The ball took him down — likely revenge for the crimes Schwarber has committed against many a baseball — but in the end the out counted all the same.

Cruz was cruising

A week ago, we used this space to point out how fast Oneil Cruz was, when he rounded second and then casually headed home to score on a throwing error before the Tigers could figure out what was going on. He didn’t need the trickery on Sunday, when he just straight-up outran the Diamondbacks’ defensive effort by going first-to-home on a single.

Cruz might be hitting .221 on the season, but he’s got power (17 homers and .428 slugging despite that average), and he’s got wheels (an MLB-leading 34 steals in 38 chances, plus plays like this one) to lean on. He’s just fun to watch, even when the batting average isn’t there. Imagine how could he could be if he could stick in even that .250 range or so?

We’re seeing double. Four triples!

Saturday was a big day for triples in MLB, at least, for two players in particular. Jarren Duran had a pair of them against the Dodgers, in what ended up being a 4-2 win for Boston.

And Michael Harris II had two of his own for the Braves against the Rangers. Though, Atlanta wasn’t about to beat Texas in that one, dropping the game 6-5.

MLB could use more triples. Duran seems to have no trouble hitting them — he led the majors with 14 in 2024, and has an AL-leading dozen this summer — while Corbin Carroll tied Duran a year ago and is the only player with more than him this year — but we could always use more. Sure, the tremendous ability of outfielders is part of why there’s been a decline in these three-base beauties, but it’s fine to want things. Healthy, even.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball

share