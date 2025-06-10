Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Aaron Judge hit a baseball very far, even for him Published Jun. 11, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

That baseball was Judged

Aaron Judge's first-inning home run served as a mighty harbinger for the Yankees on Tuesday, as it sparked a high-scoring night against the Royals. Judge's dinger flew 469 feet, marking the third-longest HR of the 2025 MLB season. Look at that thing go.

Somehow, it was just the seventh-longest HR of his career, which showcases just how powerful his bat has been. In fact, Judge has hit an even dozen home runs over 465 feet in his 10 seasons in MLB, out of 339 total blasts. What's miraculous for almost everyone else is a pretty good day at work for the 6-foot-7 slugger.

Judge might not have the MLB home run lead at the moment – 24 long balls is two shy of the leader, Cal Raleigh – but he's currently leading the majors in batting average (.396), on-base percentage (.491), slugging percentage (.776), OPS+ (251), hits (97), total bases (190) and wins above replacement (5.5). He's the AL leader in runs and RBI, too, because why not keep adding to the pile. For every one of those slash stats and OPS+, it would mark a career-high for Judge were he to keep it going through the rest of the season. That Judge, winner of multiple MVPs and the best hitter in baseball for some time now, could somehow top what he's already achieved in his career seems unfathomable, but here we are with his age-33 season, anyway.

Along with his two-run shot, Judge hit a two-run double in the sixth inning. Austin Wells complemented Judge's effort with a 5-RBI night, and the Yankees took down Kansas City, 10-2.

Every Rangers starter got a hit in blowout W

The Rangers defeated the Twins 16-4 on Tuesday, and it was a true team effort. Every member of the Rangers' starting lineup picked up at least one hit, with defensive replacement Sam Haggerty the only one to come up to the plate and fail to collect one. Thanks a lot, Sam, now this section needs caveats.

Evan Carter led the way with three base knocks, while Josh Smith, Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Adolis Garcia, and Kyle Higashioka all picked up two each. Marcus Semien – who left the game for Haggerty to come in – and Jake Burger were the lone Rangers to get just the one hit against Twins' pitching.

Higashioka, Jung, and Carter led the way on the RBIs front, with 5, 4 and 3, respectively, while it was Carter and Langford who went yard: the Rangers managed to score 16 runs with "just" two homers, and three runs scored between them.

Speaking of homers

Cal Raleigh, as mentioned, is leading MLB in homers with 26, but he should have 27. What stopped him from reaching that number? Lourdes Gurriel Jr., is what.

That one would have just made it, sure, but Gurriel stayed with it, and it ended up in his glove instead of in the stands. Not that this one home run would have helped the Mariners much – Seattle lost to the Diamondbacks 10-3 – but at least Raleigh would have been able to extend his MLB-leading homer total by one. If he ends up losing that race by a single shot, well, we'll know how that happened.

Anthony picks up his first MLB hit

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in MLB, debuted for the Red Sox on Monday, but it wasn't exactly memorable. The Sox lost in extras, for one, but Anthony's contributions were a groundout RBI in the ninth inning, a walk and no actual hits in five trips to the plate.

Not terrible by any means, but his second game will be easier to remember. He picked up his first career hit in it, and it was a two-run double, to boot.

And unlike with his first RBI on Monday, these went toward a win: the Sox defeated the Rays, 3-1, with Anthony's two-run double representing the only runs the Sox needed for the W.

Abbott twirls a complete-game shutout

Reds' starter Andrew Abbott is quietly having himself a hell of a season. On Tuesday, he threw a complete-game shutout against the Guardians, in which he allowed just four baserunners. And good thing, too, because the Reds scored just the one run in support of him.

Abott's nine-inning effort – which took a season-high 110 pitches – brought his ERA for the season down from 2.18 to 1.87. He's been a bit lucky, as a look through his adjusted ERA figures would alert you to, but maybe not quite as lucky as it seems at first blush. He posted a .260 batting average on balls in play a year ago, en route to a 119 ERA+ season, and is down to .227 this year. That's unsustainable, sure, but if he's keeping the ball in the yard from now on – that has been his primary problem in the past – then seeing his BABIP jump back up a bit won't hurt as much as it seems like it should.

Abbott might not be an actual ace, but it's looking like the 26-year-old is a strong piece for the top half of the Reds' rotation, and that's plenty.

Rockies blow it in extremely Rockies fashion

The Rockies won their first series of the year and then turned it into their first sweep last week, when they took down the Marlins. Then the Mets brought them a dose of reality simply by being a baseball team that isn't on pace for triple-digit losses, resulting in a sweep in the other direction. Things against the Giants haven't gone very well, either: the Rockies lost 2-1 on Monday night, and on Tuesday, with a chance to win, they Rockiesed instead.

Colorado entered the ninth inning in San Francisco up 5-2, and put Zach Agnos on the mound for the save. Instead, he gave up a solo shot to the first batter, Casey Schmitt, then walked Tyler Fitzgerald and Andrew Knizner. A force out at third erased Fitzgerald, but then a wild pitch moved Knizner and Jung Hoo Lee to third and second. Willy Adames would walk, loading the bases.

Victor Vodnik came in for Agnos, and recorded the second out on a sac fly that moved Lee to third, while Adames stayed at first base. Then Wilmer Flores hit the weakest little grounder, and… well, this is just how 2025 has been for Colorado.

Not only did the Rockies fail to get the out at first, ending the game and the threat, but Lee was running with two outs, so the result was a run, and the game tied up 5-5. Mike Yastrzemski would follow that with a liner to right, scoring Adames, and the Giants would retire the Rockies in the bottom of the frame to hold on and win.

The Rockies are now 12-54 through 66 games, which is one win ahead of the worst-ever pace since 1901 for that many games (good) but still in line for 133 losses (historically bad). They've got two more against the Giants in which they can try to avoid being swept again.

