Major League Baseball
Reds' Joey Votto plans to return for 'at least' one more MLB season
Major League Baseball

Reds' Joey Votto plans to return for 'at least' one more MLB season

Updated Oct. 6, 2023 4:57 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto plans to return for another MLB season. With speculation that he would retire in the off-season, Votto announced his desire to continue playing for at least one more year.

However, the Reds have yet to pick up Votto's 2024 club option worth $20 million. If the Reds decline the option, Votto will be owed a buyout of $7 million and will enter free agency.

"[I'm] unemployed," Votto said jokingly on the Dan Patrick show. "[the Reds] have an option in 2024, and I don't know what's next.

"As far as being retired, I'm not retired quite yet."

During the last two seasons, Votto missed extended amounts of time on the IL. Votto received shoulder surgery two seasons ago in order to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn biceps which kept him from playing at the start of this year.

"The last couple years were crumby," Votto said. "I wasn't healthy for two years, so I'd like to play well. It's not the taste I want to leave in my mouth." 

Votto expressed his desire to return for his 18th year with the Reds, but stated that he will have a new experience on a different team if he isn't brought back. 

