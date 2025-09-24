Major League Baseball How Brewers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Mariners Can Clinch MLB Playoff Seed Wednesday Updated Sep. 24, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chaos, chaos everywhere.

After once being 15.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place in the American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians now lead the division by way of a tiebreaker after beating their division rivals at home on Tuesday night.

Tigers vs. Guardians Highlights | MLB on FOX

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays hold a mere one-game lead on the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East, while the New York Mets hold a one-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds for the third National League wild-card seed. Oh, and the San Diego Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 1.5 games for first place in the NL West.

Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 24 slate of games (the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners clinched postseason berths on Tuesday night):

The Milwaukee Brewers , who have already clinched the NL Central and a bye in the NL wild-card round, clinch the No. 1 seed in the NL if they beat the Padres AND the Philadelphia Phillies lose to the Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies clinch a bye in the NL wild-card round and home-field advantage in the NL Division Series if they beat the Marlins OR the Dodgers lose to the Diamondbacks

The Toronto Blue Jays clinch a bye in the AL wild-card round and home-field advantage for the eventual winner of the AL East if they beat the Boston Red Sox OR the Guardians lose to the Tigers

The Seattle Mariners clinch the AL West if they beat the Colorado Rockies or the Houston Astros lose to the Athletics

Magic numbers:

Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East

Guardians: Five (5) to clinch AL Central

Mariners: One (1) to clinch AL West

Boston Red Sox: Three (3) to clinch playoff berth

Tigers: Four (4) to clinch playoff berth

Dodgers: Three (3) to clinch NL West

Mets: Five (5) to clinch playoff berth

