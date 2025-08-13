Major League Baseball The Franchise Home Run Leader For Every MLB Team Published Aug. 13, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pete Alonso made Mets history with his 253rd home run in their uniform, as it made him their all-time leader. An event like this is rare, especially in the era of free agency where players can move around to other teams far more often than they used to, but it does happen.

Here are the current all-time home run leaders for all of MLB’s 30 teams, as well as commentary on many of the teams and players, and a look at who could be the next Alonso, taking over their franchise's record.

Team Leader Home runs Atlanta Braves Henry Aaron 733 New York Yankees Babe Ruth 659 San Francisco Giants Willie Mays 646 Minnesota Twins Harmon Killebrew 559 Philadelphia Phillies Mike Schmidt 548 Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa 545 Boston Red Sox Ted Williams 521 St. Louis Cardinals Stan Musial 475 Pittsburgh Pirates Willie Stargell 475 Houston Astros Jeff Bagwell 449 Chicago White Sox Frank Thomas 448 Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. 431 Seattle Mariners Ken Griffey Jr. 417 Detroit Tigers Al Kaline 399 Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout 398 Cincinnati Reds Johnny Bench 389 Los Angeles Dodgers Duke Snider 389 Texas Rangers Juan Gonzalez 372 Colorado Rockies Todd Helton 369 Athletics Mark McGwire 363 Milwaukee Brewers Ryan Braun 352 Cleveland Guardians Jim Thome 337 Toronto Blue Jays Carlos Delgado 336 Kansas City Royals George Brett 317 Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman 284 Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton 267 Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria 261 New York Mets Pete Alonso 254 Arizona Diamondbacks Luis Gonzalez 224 San Diego Padres Manny Machado 187

Ronald Acuna Jr. might be a superstar and already rank 12th all-time among Braves in homers, but he has a long way to go to catch Henry Aaron, the only player in MLB history to hit at least 700 home runs with one team. As of Aug. 13, Acuna needs another 554 homers to reach Aaron. The three Braves at the front of this list — Aaron, Eddie Matthews (493) and Chipper Jones (468) — are all in the Hall of Fame.

Babe Ruth is one of three players with at least 600 homers with a single team: he had 49 with the Red Sox before the famous trade that sent him to New York, and another 6 with the Braves in his final season. The Yankees very nearly had three players with at least 500 home runs at the top of their leaderboard, between Ruth, Mickey Mantle (536) and Lou Gehrig (493). At the pace Aaron Judge is going at — he reached 350 homers in fewer games than anyone in history — they might get there before the decade is out.

Aaron Judge reached 350 home runs in fewer games than anyone in MLB history. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Giants are the one team in MLB whose top three players hit at least 500 home runs for them: Willie Mays is at the top of the list with 646 of his 660 career homers, Barry Bonds is second with 586 of his MLB-record 762, and Mel Ott third with 511 dingers. Mike Yastrzemski was the team’s active leader before he was traded to the Royals at the 2025 deadline; now it’s Wilmer Flores, who has just 88.

Mike Schmidt has been safely in first place for the Phillies since well before his career ended: he passed Del Ennis’ 259 mark during the 1980 season, and then played another nine seasons just as much power after that. Bryce Harper was the active leader in homers for the Phillies, but Kyle Schwarber recently passed him. He’s still 375 behind Schmidt, though, and a pending free agent, to boot.

David Ortiz has more career home runs than Ted Williams, with 541, but he played for the Twins before he joined the Red Sox, leaving him 38 behind on the franchise rankings. Rafael Devers had 215 homers before he was traded to the Giants, good for 10th all-time for Boston, but now Jarren Duran (46) is just a little further behind Williams as the new active leader.

Albert Pujols ranks second in Cardinals’ history with 469 of his 703 career long balls. That first number would be no. 1 for 21 of the 30 MLB franchises, but it wasn’t enough to pass Stan Musial in St. Louis.

Andrew McCutchen has no chance at moving up the Pirates’ list any further, but he’s already in the top three thanks to his return to Pittsburgh. Similarly, active leader Jose Altuve (250) is going to have a difficult — okay, impossible — time unseating Jeff Bagwell, but Craig Biggio (291) and Lance Berkman (326) are in play.

The Tigers are the first team on this list without a single 400-homer hitter. Al Kaline was just one off, and Miguel Cabrera hit his first 138 long balls with the Marlins before racking up another 373 with Detroit, which tied him with Norm Cash for second.

The Angels do not have a 400-homer hitter yet, but once active and all-time leader Mike Trout collects two more dingers, that will change.

Mike Trout is two home runs away from 400 career dingers. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

You don’t think of catchers as premier power hitters very often, but Johnny Bench is the historical exception that not even Joey Votto (356) nor Frank Robinson (324) could catch.

The Dodgers might be the most surprising team to not have a 400-homer hitter in their ranks, considering the players who have come through the organization in its 142 seasons. With the way Shohei Ohtani is mashing the ball, though, maybe he’ll get there someday. In the meantime, Max Muncy is the active leader with 207 bombs.

That Todd Helton is the franchise leader for the Rockies with 369 homers is a great reminder that the park’s offensive wildness is built largely around just how much outfield there is there, to counter the thinner air. In a related story, Helton had 592 doubles, good for 20th all-time in MLB.

Jose Ramirez is already second in Cleveland Guardians’ history with 280 homers: with 57 more, he’ll tie Jim Thome. As Ramirez has gone yard 153 times since the start of 2021, including 25 in 2025 alone, that might not take all that long to accomplish.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (179) has a ways to go to unseat Carlos Delgado, who is 156 dingers ahead of him, but he also signed a 14-year contract extension with the Blue Jays at the start of this season. So he’s got some time.

Hall of Famer George Brett smacked 317 home runs in his Royals career, and he might be unseated by a rarity: a catcher. Salvador Perez is 23 homers behind Brett, and has hit 21 in his age-35 season. Getting to 400 is probably out of the question for Perez, as is finishing with more homers than Bench, but taking over for Brett would be pretty great on its own.

Josh Bell might be the active leader for the Nationals now, but that’s just because James Wood has just 196 MLB games behind him. If Wood sticks around instead of leaving like Harper or being traded like Juan Soto before him, it doesn’t take much imagination to believe someone with his power could make it to the top spot someday.

Brandon Lowe (149) is the active Rays leader, in third all-time for them and 112 home runs behind Evan Longoria. As he’s in his age-30 season, passing Longoria might be doable. He has to stay in Tampa Bay for that to happen, however, and that’s not exactly their M.O.

Ketel Marte is 62 home runs behind Diamondbacks’ leader Luis Gonzalez, but first he’ll have to pass Paul Goldschmidt (209) to get there. Marte is in his age-31 season and recently came into a more consistent power stroke, so this is possible so long as he stays in Arizona. He’s currently under contract as long as potentially through 2031.

Manny Machado became the Padres all-time home run leader in 2024, when he passed Nate Colbert. If he keeps it up, he might rid the Padres of their long-held awkwardness about not having basically any power hitter in these rankings, and even get to 300 with them. Machado is under contract through 2033, in his age-40 season, so he’ll also have plenty of chances to make it happen.

