FOX Super 6 contest: MLB World Series Picks

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the MLB World Series this weekend

How do you play? Enter the MLB Playoff Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on the playoffs

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will hit the MOST HOME RUNS in the World Series?

Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts

No player has hit more home runs in the postseason than Stanton with five. What's even more impressive is that he's hit those five in just nine games, compared to Betts who hit four and Ohtani who hit three— both playing 11 games each. Judge led all players in the regular season with 58, but has managed just two in the playoffs. This could be the series where he gets it going, but for now we like Stanton to continue his stellar play.

Prediction: Giancarlo Stanton

2. Which pitcher will have the MOST STRIKEOUTS in the World Series?

Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rondon, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty

Rondon leads the postseason with 22 strikeouts, but he's yet to face a lineup that has the offensive firepower of the Dodgers. Los Angeles is batting .251 as a team in the playoffs and launched 20 homers— the latter being seven more than the team with the next-most. For that reason, Flaherty seems like the appropriate pick here. He only has eight strikeouts this postseason, but averaged 6.93 strikeouts per game in the regular season— the ninth most of all pitchers with at least 20 games pitched this year.

Prediction: Jack Flaherty

3. Order these players by TOTAL BASES in GAME 4 of the World Series (highest to lowest):

Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto, Tommy Edman

Betts is second in the postseason in total bases at 29, and can get it done in so many different ways. He's batting .295 in the playoffs and is one of five players with four home runs, and is also tied for the most doubles hit with four. Game 4 will take place in New York, so Stanton or Soto are smart picks here too, but it's tough to pick against the 2018 AL MVP and two-time World Series champion.

Prediction: Mookie Betts

4. Which trio of players includes the 2024 World Series MVP?

Betts/T. Hernandez/Edman OR Judge/Soto/Stanton OR Ohtani/Freeman/Muncy OR None (another Dodger or Yankee wins MVP)

One of the three stars for the Yankees will surely win MVP, so long as the Yankees win it all. It's going to be a close series, but New York has the offensive firepower to match Los Angeles along with a slightly better pitching staff.

Prediction: Judge/Soto/Stanton

5. Which player will have the MOST RBI in the World Series?

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge

Ohtani has 10 RBI this postseason and recorded over 100 RBI in the regular season for the first time since 2021. He also leads the playoffs with six hits with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers will need him to continue this pace throughout the series.

Prediction: Shohei Ohtani

6. Who will win GAME 4 of the World Series?

Dodgers OR Yankees

This is the first time in a full season since 2013 that the two teams with the best records in each league will meet in the World Series. Additionally, there will be five former MVPs playing in this series (Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Judge, Stanton) with another on the IL (Kershaw) for the first time in World Series history. This is truly anyone's matchup to win, but with the first two games taking place in Los Angeles— the Yankees will have to take advantage of playing in New York in Games 3 and 4.

Prediction: Yankees

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Yankees 3, Dodgers 2

