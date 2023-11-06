Major League Baseball
Domingo Germán cut by Yankees five months after perfect game
Major League Baseball

Domingo Germán cut by Yankees five months after perfect game

Published Nov. 6, 2023 5:54 p.m. ET

Domingo Germán became a free agent Monday when he refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues from the New York Yankees, five months after he pitched Major League Baseball's 24th perfect game and three months after he entered alcohol abuse treatment.

Germán pitched the perfect game at Oakland on June 28, part of a season in which he went 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance. His season ended Aug. 2, when he was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. The Yankees said they made the move as he was entering treatment.

Germán is 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA in 89 starts and 23 relief appearances over six seasons. He would have been eligible for salary arbitration had he remained on the roster.

He served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game at Toronto for using a banned sticky substance by Major League Baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right-handers Matt Bowman, Jimmy Cordero and Ryan Weber also refused outright assignments and became free agents, along with infielder/outfielder Franchy Cordero and outfielder Billy McKinney. All would have been eligible for arbitration had they stayed on the roster.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joe Burrow has Bengals in playoff race again. Rough stretch of division foes ahead

Joe Burrow has Bengals in playoff race again. Rough stretch of division foes ahead

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes