Major League Baseball Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto attend annual wing-eating contest Published Feb. 16, 2024 3:22 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were given a behind-the-scenes look at the team's annual spring training wing-eating contest on Thursday night.

Several players were in attendance, including newly acquired stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, as well as familiar faces such as James Outman, Gavin Lux, and Miguel Rojas, many of whom documented the night on social media. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was also in attendance.

Rojas asked his teammates who they thought would win the contest, and how many wings they could devour in one sitting?

"I think 40 [wings]," Ohtani answered.

"Maybe like 60 [wings], if I really force it down," Glasnow said.

"75 [wings]," Yamamoto boldly proclaimed.

Coincidentally, among the Dodgers staff members that participated in the contest, Yamamoto's interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda walked away as the winner.

