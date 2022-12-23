Major League Baseball Diamondbacks trade Daulton Varsho to Blue Jays for top prospect 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting some outfield help.

Toronto is acquiring outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks for catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel, ESPN reported Friday.

Varsho, 26, will bring both a plus-bat and glove to the Blue Jays. The left-handed hitter slugged .443 to go along with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs in 151 games last season.

In the field, Varsho's played center, right and catcher in recent seasons, with some metrics viewing him as one of the best fielders in the game. He'll likely play in right field after the Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners over the offseason.

For the Diamondbacks, not only do they clear their logjam in the outfield, but they also get one of the best prospects in baseball. Moreno was actually ranked No. 1 overall by Baseball America in July. The 22-year-old hit well in his five seasons in the minors before playing 25 games in the majors this season. He hit .319 with a home run and seven RBIs over 25 games, while drawing praise for his bat and his arm behind the plate.

Gurriel also had a solid season at the plate in 2022. He hit .291 with a .743 OPS. But his power took a step back as he hit just five home runs in 121 games, the fewest of his five-year career.

