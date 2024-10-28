Derek Jeter to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium for World Series Game 3
The World Series' return to Yankee Stadium would not be complete without Derek Jeter front and center.
The New York Yankees icon will not only be back in the Bronx as an analyst with the MLB on FOX pregame and postgame crew, but also throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium before Monday's Game 3 of the 2024 World Series (coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), MLB announced Monday afternoon.
Jeter won five World Series titles during his time with the Yankees, including in 2009 as the Yankees' captain alongside fellow MLB on FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez. He spent his entire 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Yankees, retiring after the 2014 season. The Yankees did not name a new team captain until Dec. 2022, when Jeter himself helped bestow the honor on newly re-signed slugger Aaron Judge.
Much like Jeter's Yankees in 1996 against the Atlanta Braves, the 2024 Yankees find themselves in an 0-2 hole entering Game 3 after dropping the first two games of the series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Yankees fans hope this series ends similar to the way that one did, where the Yankees rattled off four straight victories to end a title drought that spanned well over a decade.
Jeter's former Yankees teammate Paul O'Neill, who like "The Captain", is now a broadcaster, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday's Game 4. The Dodgers got ceremonial first pitches from former players Andre Ethier and Matt Kemp before Game 2. At Game 1, 1981 World Series co-MVP Steve Yeager and 1988 World Series MVP Orel Hershiser delivered the game ball, but did not throw a first pitch in honor of fellow Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, who died earlier that week.
